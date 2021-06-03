News Top Stories

MDAs’ remittance: FG targets erring CEOs with new law

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Senate to conduct public hearing on amendment
Process to end impunity

To address recurring problem associated with under-declaration of revenue surplus paid into consolidated rev-enue fund account by revenue generating agencies (MDAs), the Federal Government has deliberately inserted stringent penalties against erring chief executive officers in the pending amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility Commission Act currently before the National Assembly, New Telegraph learned.

With the passage of the Amendment Act by the upper chamber of the National Assembly and Presi-dent Muhammadu Buhari endorsing it, any head of agency that shortchanges government in revenue remittance into the consolidated revenue fund risks dismissal, a top officer in the Presidency with knowledge of the amendment told New Telegraph. Given the rate of revenue shortfall being experienced from traditional sources for funding government’s obligations, the source said the government was determined more than ever to pay attention to revenue coming from MDAs.

He said the push for FRC amendment had attained substantial progress at the Senate, adding that public hearings would be conducted soon. According to him, absence of a stringent provision in the subsisting FRC Act to check financial abuse of heads of revenue generating agencies gives agencies the latitude to shortchange the government of revenue. He said FRC was seeking an amendment to its activities to allow punishment for agencies, which fail to render their accounts as prescribed by law. “As of today, the government is challenged more than ever before in the area of revenue.

The urgent need to harvest all available revenue in their rightful quantity to fix infrastructure and other obligations is non-negotiable. The commission has been on this. It has been shouting about MDAs remitting peanuts out of the quantum revenue they generated into the Consolidated Revenue Fund account. The FRC Chairman, Victor Muruako, has been canvassing for the insertion of a punishable clause into the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) to put an end to deliberate violations by public servants,” the officer added. He said some agencies had taken advantage of the non-provision of punishments for violators of the Act.

“The proposed amendment seeks to end the impunity that has previously attended the deliberate violation of critical provisions of the Act, especially regarding availing the commission, on request, certain documents/information relating to public revenues and expenditure as provided under Section 2(1) of the Act. “There are no punishments provided for offences committed under the Act. Hence, public servants find it very convenient to violate the act without care,” he said. Contacted, the commission’s Head, Strategic Communications Directorate, Mr. Bede Ogueri Anyanwu, confirmed the development.

“Yes, the commission has an impending Amendment Act before the Senate. The next phase is public hearing. There have been a lot of violations of the current Act by revenue generating MDAs, especially in the aspect of remittance and submission of financial statements. The pending amendment is to confer some enforcement power on the commission,” Anyanwu toldNew Telegraph on phone.

The 2019 annual report of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) released in March this year showed revenue returns submitted to it recorded a shortfall of over N5 billion as against N7 billion realised in 2018. The report was signed by the Chairman, Muruakor. The commission, which has the mandate to monitor MDAs’ revenue remittances into consolidated revenue accounts in line with the provisions of FRA Act of 2007, lamented that most MDAs refused to comply with the directive to submit revenue returns on a quarterly basis to it for assessment. Only eight MDAs complied with this crucial directive in 2019 as against 10 in 2018. In 2019, it revealed that a total of N2.569 billion was remitted to the treasury by 11 MDAs as independent revenue. This shows a decline compared to the sum of N7.752 billion remitted by 14 MDAs in 2018.

“It is pertinent to state that the responses and submission rate is disappointing despite the requests and reminders for submissions mailed out to MDAs. The commission’s request would help to assess the achievement of revenue targets and level of compliance. Only eight MDAs completed their 2019 submission while 10 did in 2018. “There is a need for the commission to intensify efforts in system audit of MDAs in order to identify revenue generating potentials and revenue categories. This will prod MDAs to wake up to their responsibilities and the commission will be in good stead to ensure higher revenue remittances to the Treasury in the years ahead,” FRC noted in the report.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Protests: IGP orders deployment of lawful force against riotous elements

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

In apparent move to forestall a repeat of the recent looting and destruction of both public and private property across many cities in the country, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of lawful force to stop the activities of “violent and riotous elements”.   This is the second […]
News

Ortom donates to widows, orphans, IDPs to mark 60th birthday

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has donated cash and food items to the less-privileged to mark his 60th birthday. The governor used the opportunity of his diamond celebration to support hundreds of widows, the physically challenged, orphans as well as thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who were victims of suspected Fulani herdsmen attacks […]
News

Senators divided over First Degree, HND’s discrimination

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Senators in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly yesterday disagreed over a bill seeking to address the discrimination between First Degree and Higher National Diplomas (HND) holders for the purpose of employment and promotion in the country. The bill, sponsored by Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central), however, passed second reading after the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica