News Top Stories

MDCAN: S’Arabia’s recruitment of Nigerian doctors, huge loss, disastrous

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The President of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Prof. Ken Ozoilo, has said that the recruitment of Nigerian doctors by Saudi Arabia would amount to a huge loss and an all-round disaster to the health sector in the country. He spoke against the background of a recruitment drive being conducted by Saudi officials in Abuja to employ Nigerian doctors to provide healthcare services in their country. He disclosed this while reacting to a trending video showing about 500 Nigerian doctors that were at the venue of the recruitment. Consequently, Ozoilo lamented that what the Saudi Arabian officials were seeking were doctors at the level of consultants – obstetric gynaecologists, ophthalmologists, orthopaedics, among others –who he described as highly trained manpower.

According to him, in MDCAN presently, “There are about 5,000 medical specialists across Nigeria.” He reasoned that if 500 consultants had appeared for this interview conducted by Saudi officials; that means they were employing about 10 per cent of the total strength of MDCAN, in just one recruitment interview.

He said: “It is a loss that no system can withstand; it is an all-round disaster for the country, because these are valuable manpower that are sustaining what we have in the health system.” To halt such brain drain, the MDCAN president advised the government to set up a task force to halt brain drain. “It is not only when there is COVID-19 outbreak that a task force should be established,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayemi inaugurates judicial panel to tackle land grabbing

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has expressed determination to eradicate land grabbing in the state as he inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Land and Related matters yesterday.   Addressing members of the committee during inauguration at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Ado- Ekiti, Fayemi explained that the committee would […]
Sports Top Stories

Ex-Super Eagles, Yisa Shofoluwe, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Super Eagles defender, Yisa Shofoluwe, is dead. Popularly known as Dean of Defence, Shofoluwe died in the hospital on Tuesday night as funds were being raised for his treatment. He was said to have died from complications related to coronavirus. Shofoluwe held away in the right back position of the Super Eagles […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Biden takes lead in Georgia

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Trump sons attack Republicans for ‘weak’ backing Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a narrow lead in one of the crucial battle states of Georgia in the race to the White House. Following the latest results from one of the counties in the Republican state, the Biden overtook President Donald Trump to lead […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica