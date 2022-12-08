News

MDCAN seeks review of medical education curriculum

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

President of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Dr. Victor Makanjuola has called for the review of the medical education curriculum in Nigerian universities. Speaking at the maiden edition of the MDCAN Medical Education Summit in Abuja, he decried the many setbacks confronting medical and other tertiary Institutions in the country especially research grants. He said: “There appears to be this common perception that the general standard of tertiary education in Nigeria is at a crossroads, with medical education in a peculiar kind of crisis the challenges seem quite daunting when weighed against the background of unrestricted emigration of medical teachers in search of greener pastures. “The already precarious situation has been made worse by an unpredictable academic calendar, no thanks to the incessant industrial actions by multiple university unions, outdated academic curricula, and perennial underfunding of the universities and medical colleges. “The difficulties associated with accessing research grants domiciled within the medical colleges have added to the list of the setbacks faced by medical and other tertiary education in Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NLC demands pension adjustment for Kwara retirees

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi

The Kwara State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to review pensions in line with the N30,000 minimum wage. The NLC made the appeal in a letter dated January 25 addressed to the governor by its Chairman, Comrade Issa Ore. Ore drew the attention of the governor to a […]
News Top Stories

SIM suspension: Telcos lose 7.7m customers in two months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…as active subscriptions decline to 199.8m The suspension of SIM activation by the Federal Government continued to take huge tolls on the telecommunications operators as their customer base has been depleted by 7.7 million in two months. According to the latest industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in January alone MTN, Airtel, […]
News

‘I travelled for medical check-up because Ikpeazu failed in healthcare

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Prof. Gregory Ibe, has taken a swipe at his opponent in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Uche Ikonne, over his comments on his medical trip abroad, saying he was compelled to seek medical attention abroad because Abia State government failed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica