MDCAN seeks review of medical education curriculum

President of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Dr. Victor Makanjuola has called for the review of the medical education curriculum in Nigerian universities. Speaking at the maiden edition of the MDCAN Medical Education Summit in Abuja, he decried the many setbacks confronting medical and other tertiary Institutions in the country especially research grants. He said: “There appears to be this common perception that the general standard of tertiary education in Nigeria is at a crossroads, with medical education in a peculiar kind of crisis the challenges seem quite daunting when weighed against the background of unrestricted emigration of medical teachers in search of greener pastures. “The already precarious situation has been made worse by an unpredictable academic calendar, no thanks to the incessant industrial actions by multiple university unions, outdated academic curricula, and perennial underfunding of the universities and medical colleges. “The difficulties associated with accessing research grants domiciled within the medical colleges have added to the list of the setbacks faced by medical and other tertiary education in Nigeria.”
