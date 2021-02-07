MDCN Repeal Bill: NMA accuses JOHESU of blackmail, ignorance

…asks health workers to study medicine or leave doctors alone

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has accused health workers under the Joint Health Sectors Union (JOHESU), of blackmailing the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, on the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria Repeal and Reenactment Bill.

The NMA also accused the health workers of being ignorant of the purpose of the bill, which they insist was intended to strengthen the mandate of the MDCN in regulating the profession to protect the public from unprofessional and incompetent medical practitioners and dental surgeons.

A statement signed by the NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah and Secretary General, Dr. Philips Ekpe and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, advised health workers to go ahead and study medicine and leave medical practitioners alone, if they could not desist carrying out their frustrations on doctors.

He noted that contrary to JOHESU’s claims that the bill was out to regulate their professions, the bill was clearly about regulating medical practitioners and dental surgeons alone, and never stated making rules for any other profession.

