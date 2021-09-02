Business

MDXi launches local cloud infrastructure in Ghana

Following the successful launch of its Tier III Data Center at Appolonia City, Accra-Ghana, MDXi, a MainOne company and West Africa’s leading provider of data center, colocation, and cloud services has expanded its digital footprint yet again with the launch of Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure platform, MDXi’s Azure Stack at its Appolonia Data Center.

The company disclosed that for the first time in Ghana, customers can now enjoy a single-vendor platform across Cloud and onpremises data centers that enables seamless deployment of their applications in-country while meeting their various business requirements.

“The newly launched MDXi Azure Stack delivers the same Cloud experience that is available on the Public Azure platform from the Appolonia Data Center; thus providing enterprises with the much-desired flexibility of Cloud infrastructure, while keeping their data incountry to ensure data sovereignty compliance,” MainOne stated. Highlighting key benefits of the Cloud service, Country Manager of MainOne Ghana, Emmanuel Kwarteng, indi-cated that the Cloud service hosted in Ghana will deliver reliability to increase business efficiency of enterprises across all sectors of the economy.

He further stated that “the new MDXi Azure Stack platform will offer businesses the choice of a scalable, flexible computing platform to enable the migration of critical applications from legacy technology to modernized technology without having to store their data offshore.”

The MDXi Azure Stack software is managed by Microsoft, with the same technology as deployed for its public Azure Cloud service. The hardware platform is managed by HPE which ensures 24/7 maintenance and guarantees no single point of failure. The technology has been deployed at MDXi in Nigeria for two years where it has provided reliable cloud services for some of the largest enterprises and multinationals operating in that market. Recognising the growing demand for Cloud computing, MDXi said it continues to expand its offerings as a B-to-B focused, West African Provider with end-to-end offerings across connectivity, data center, and cloud services.

