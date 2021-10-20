MDXI supports microfinance banks, pension firms to optimise profit

MDXi, a MainOne Company, is organizing an interactive webinar for Micro Finance Bank, Pension Funds Administrators and Capital Market Operators. The company said the event will take place on Thursday with the theme, ‘Optimizing Business Operations with MDXi Cloud solutions.’ It stated that the webinar will feature presentations, case studies and panel discussions on cloud solutions that will be relevant to Chief Technical Officers and Technical heads in these organizations. MDXi quoted recent findings by McKinsey, which indicated that many organizations are experiencing one or more failure modes as part of their cloud journey. The findings stated, “The reason for these failures were attributed to lack of flexibility and cost optimization benefits despite migrating to public cloud platforms, and chaotic on-premise cloud environments leading to security risks.” MDXi, a MainOne Company and West Africa’s leading commercial data centre and interconnection operator offer a variety of collocation, cloud and interconnection services, delivered via world-class infrastructure, a highly skilled and certified support team

