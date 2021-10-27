MDXi concludes webinar on support for financial sector

West Africa’s leading commercial data for and interconnection operator, MDXi, a subsidiary of MainOne company registered in Nigeria as MainData Nigeria Limited (MDXi), has concluded its debut webinar aimed at impacting business operations with its cloud solutions.

The 60-minute conference themed; “Optimising Business Operations with MDXi Cloud Solutions” targeted at the financial sector attracted tech-savvy professionals from the financial sector and members of the fourth estate of the realm covering allied beats.

The webinar provided insights into premium solutions MDXi offers that can add exceptional value to the services of various financial institutions ably represented.

Highlighting the importance and efficiency of MDXi offerings to the financial sector, Head of Cloud Services, Akinkunmi Ogunsola, led his contributions at the webinar with three quotes; “more and more businesses are moving their IT infrastructure to the cloud”- Equinix, “Digital transformation is driving cloud investments and increasing cloud adoption”- Google and “The growth of infrastructure-as-a-Service (IAAS) is going to be 27.6% during 2021”- Gartner.

He explored the opportunity to identify cloud adoption barriers and most expressed concerns summarised in four key words; ‘connectivity’, ‘personnel’, ‘unclear strategy’ and ‘change’.

The webinar availed participants ample opportunity to allay the fear of many individual and corporate participants with subsequent degree of worries about migrating their infrastructure to the cloud.

From cloud strategy planning, strategy readiness assessment, solution architecture, DR/BCP Planning, migration services, setup and configuration, project management, the webinar offered insights into the innovations of MDXi and how the cloud solutions it offers have helped businesses grow.

Of the key takeaways from the webinar are the highlighted benefits of cloud computing with MDXi which essentially address the gamut of fear of data loss, transition from legacy applications to the cloud for efficient IT operations and how to determine right cloud strategy to adopt among others.

Professionals from the financial sector realised MDXi offerings as opportunity to refocus IT on delivering business value and optimise cost savings while enjoying in company with certified team of experts walking them through every step of the process.

The session got more engaging with the introduction of prizes to participants who answered questions from the discussions correctly.

And the high point of the session was the 3-man panel involving John Atomode, Head Information Technology at Chams PLC, Stanley Anetor, Head Digital Solutions at Secure ID Limited and Omachonu Egboh, Cloud Solutions Manager at MainOne.

The panel was an eye-opener to the world of possibilities with MDXi cloud services as the session became more interactive and intellectually engaging.

Like this: Like Loading...