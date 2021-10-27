MDXi’s webinar drums support for financial sector

West Africa’s leading commercial data centre and interconnection operator, MDXi, a subsidiary of MainOne company registered in Nigeria as MainData Nigeria Limited (MDXi), has concluded its debut webinar aimed at impacting business operations with its cloud solutions. The 60-minute conference with the theme; “Optimising Business Operations with MDXi Cloud Solutions,” targeted at the financial sector, attracted tech-savvy professionals from the financial sector and members of the fourth estate of the realm covering allied beats. The webinar provided insights into premium solutions MDXi offers that can add exceptional value to the services of various financial institutions ably represented. Highlighting the importance and efficiency of MDXi offerings to the financial sector, Head of Cloud Services, Akinkunmi Ogunsola, led his contributions at the webinar with three quotes.

