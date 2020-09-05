Business

MEA, BA resume flight services to Nigeria after 5 months

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

After over five month hiatus, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos came alive on Saturday as two airlines, Middle East Airlines and British Airways recommenced flights into Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.

The country’s airspace was closed to international flight operations on March 23, 2020 following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.

First to touchdown was Middle East Airlines (MEA) from Beirut, Lebanon with 222 passengers that came in at 2.30pm.

The mandatory water canon was performed on the aircraft, signifying the recommencement of flights into Lagos.

British Airways was next to arrive at 5.45 pm; with many of the passengers expressing joy for the re-opening of Nigeria’s airspace for international flights.

As early as 9.00 am, over a hundred passengers of MEA filed in at the check – in counters with their documents and luggage for security check at the departure hall section of the airport.

Most of the excited passengers all wearing face masks with observance of social distancing on the floor markings took their turns to get their boarding passes before proceeding for immigration protocols through the boarding gates.

The Beirut-bound flight, it was learnt had passengers traveling though the length and breadth of the Middle East as their final destination.

Manager, South-West, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Victoria Shina-Aba, who spoke to journalists at the airport, said it has been five months and 13 days since MMIA was closed to international flights.

Shina-Aba, however, disclosed that while the airport was on lock down, the airport processed 192 evacuation and special flights and 1,404 cargo flights.

She said the airport is coming back to life after a lot of things have been put in place to ensure travellers have confidence in travelling again.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria’s internet penetration rises to 141.2m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile subscriptions hit 192m The total number of Nigerians connected to the internet across mobile, fixed wired and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) rose significantly in May to hit 141.2 million. According to the latest industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecommunications operators added 2.4 million new internet customers in the […]
Business

FG to save N225bn yearly from vessel repairs

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Federal Government has taken steps to ensure that over N225 billion ($500million) spent on ship repairs in foreign shipyards annually is retained in Nigeria. To this end, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has put in place series of support to encourage vessel maintenance and dry docking in the country. Presently, New Telegraph gathered that […]
Business

Affordability: Group seeks cut in mobile phones’ tax

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Alliance for Affordable Internet, A4AI, a global group advocating for cheaper internet, has challenged governments of member countries, which include Nigeria, to reduce taxes and duties on mobile phones. This, it said, had become necessary to make phones affordable to many people, adding that phones are no longer luxuries. The group, in its latest report […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: