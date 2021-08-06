Meadow Foods Partners GAIL, SACAM to Improve Farmer Linkages

Meadow foods Nigeria Limited, a social enterprise that builds more prosperous farmers and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), has signed a memoranda of understanding (MOU) for its GrowIT project with three companies; Golden Agri Inputs Ltd (GAIL) a subsidiary of the Agro-allied division of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), SACAM Agro Processing, and etranzact a financial service provider.

The company also links them to more profitable markets, improved processing and digital technologies as well as financial services Speaking at the signing event, Wednesday in Yola, Adamawa State, Co-founder of the company, Adaku Omidosu, said: “The partnerships will provide linkages to smallholder farmers so they can have access to premium markets, enjoy financial inclusion and earn decent profits.”

She expressed optimism that “the MOUs signed will improve Nigeria’s food value chain and create an enabling environment wherein smallholder farmers can thrive,” adding that the partnerships will enable her organisation expand its operations beyond Adamawa and Gombe states. “

Like this: Like Loading...