Measles/meningitis: Kogi to immunize 1.6m children

The Executive Director, Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Abubakar Yakubu, has said the state through his agency, has targeted 1.6 million children for immunization against measles and meningitis.

Dr. Yakubu, who stated this Wednesday at media conference, to kick off the vaccination campaign, said 866,328 children from the age 9 to 59 months are targeted for immunization against measles, while 815,368 children from the age of 1 to 5 will be vaccinated for meningitis.

He said the vaccination campaign would be carried out at various government approved health facilities and designated temporary fixed and mobile centers including schools, mosques, markets, motor parks, village squares, town halls, playgrounds and all targeted places where children will be found.

While noting that the vaccination is free, Dr. Yakabu urged mother’s and caregivers to avail themselves of the opportunity and ensure that their children and wards are immunized.

“All mothers, fathers, caregivers, traditional leaders, religious leaders and all community members, please support every eligible child in your community to be vaccinated against measles and neningitis,” he urged.

He said that the campaign for the vaccination will be flagged off on Thursday by the Kogi State, First Lady, Hajiya Rashida Bello at NPI, Okene.

