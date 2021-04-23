News

Measles outbreak looms as 15 African nations delay vaccination drives

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

…16.6m children miss doses in 19 months

Fifteen African countries delayed measles immunisation drives last year as they dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. While seven of these countries have now completed the campaigns, eight remain outstanding, posing a risk of major measles outbreaks, according to New Telegraphinvestigations. On the eve of the African Vaccination Week – the annual campaign for universal access to life-saving vaccines on the continent – new, early data shows that an estimated 16.6 million children in Africa missed planned supplemental measles vaccine doses between January 2020 and April 2021 and eight African countries reported major measles outbreaks that affected tens of thousands during the period. New Telegraph gathered that the outbreaks were largely due to low routine immunization coverage or delayed vaccination drives.

In addition, the quality of measles surveillance in Africa fell to the lowest level in seven years in 2020, with just 11 countries meeting their target. World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, who explained the impact of the risk, said: “Recent outbreaks of measles, but also yellow fever, cholera and meningitis all point to worrying gaps in immunisation coverage and surveillance in Africa. “As we fight COVID-19, we cannot leave anyone dangerously exposed to preventable diseases. I urge all countries to double down on essential health services, including lifesaving vaccination campaigns.

“Measles is highly contagious; requiring at least 95 per cent immunisation coverage in the population to prevent outbreaks, yet coverage with the first dose of the measles-containing vaccine has stagnated at around 69 per cent in the WHO African Region since 2013. Only seven countries in the region achieved 95 per cent measles-containing vaccine coverage in 2019. The low measles coverage reflects a wider stagnation in routine immunization in Africa that, in some countries, has been exacerbated by the pandemic and related restrictions.

“Most diseases, including tetanus, diphtheria and yellow fever, require 90 per cent coverage in the population, yet rates in Africa remained stuck at around 70 per cent to 75 per cent over the last decade. “Around nine million children in the African region miss life-saving vaccines each year and one in five children remain unprotected from vaccine preventable diseases, which claim the lives of over 500, 000 children under five years in Africa every year.” Recall that despite challenges, Africa was declared wild polio-free in 2020. Vaccines are having a huge impact on diseases like cervical cancer, hepatitis and Ebola.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NUC cedes LAUTECH to Oyo, College of Health Sciences to Osun

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following the crisis between Oyo and Osun state governments over the ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology (LAUTECH), the National Universities Commission has ceded the institution to Oyo State. In order to ensure both states benefitted one way or the other, the NUC also ceded the College of Health Sciences located […]
News

FG okays N.1m fine on Nigerian brands producing adverts abroad

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigerian brands will be mandated to pay N100,000 every time their foreign-produced adverts are aired on TV stations showing in Nigeria. Speaking on NTA’s ‘Good Morning Nigeria’ programme on Monday, the minister explained that the brands must pay the fine, whether their adverts are […]
News Top Stories

Edo 2020: Obaseki plans to remove Ize-Iyamu’s campaign posters, APC alleges

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

It’s a lie– Gov’s media aide   The National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19 Governorship election in Edo State, yesterday raised the alarm over alleged move by Governor Godwin Obaseki to destroy and remove all outdoor billboards and campaign posters of the APC and it’s candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyami […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica