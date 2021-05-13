News

M’East violence: Biden speaks to Netanyahu, believes conflict will end soon

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was hopeful that a cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians would end soon, after a phone conversation he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“My expectation and hope is this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself,” Biden told reporters at the White House.
Biden did not explain the reasons behind his optimism. He said his national security team had been in frequent contact with counterparts in Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to try to bring about a resolution of the conflict, reports Reuters.
Violence erupted last Friday at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers. The clashes escalated on Monday.
A White House statement about the Biden-Netanyahu talks said Biden condemned rocket attacks by Hamas and other groups against targets in Israel and “conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s security and for Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians.”
“He also conveyed the United States’ encouragement of a pathway toward restoring a sustainable calm. He shared his conviction that Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith from around the world, must be a place of peace,” the statement said.
The two leaders agreed to stay in touch personally in the days ahead and to maintain close consultation between their teams, the statement said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Medical Lab Scientists express readiness to dev vaccines

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has expressed readiness to begin the development and production of vaccines to tackle coronavirus.   Addressing newsmen at the end of an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Saturday in Abuja, the National President AMLSN, Prof. James Damen, insisted that its members have the capacity […]
News

Alkali’s Answers To The North -East Humanitarian Question

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Apparently, Boko Haram insurgents and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have gravely injured and shackled the North East Development Commission (NEDC), a baby created out of necessity to cater for humanitarian crisis incited by Boko Haram. The NEDC’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, (MD-CEO), Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali experiences grippingly retells the […]
News

Covid-19: Wike threatens to review worship at churches

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has kicked against the flagrant disobedience of Covid-19 protocols by some churches in the state, warning that if it continued, his administration would have no option than to review the restriction on the number of people allowed to worship in churches.   The governor, who stated this at the Saint […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica