Mechanic dies while repairing truck

An auto technician, Joseph Adesola, has been trapped to death at Ajao Estate, Lagos, while repairing a truck. The incident occurred about 4pm on Monday when the truck hub fell on the victim, who was working beneath it. It was learnt that the fully loaded 20 feet containerised truck, which was jacked up when the mechanic was working on it, suddenly fell on the technician. He was trapped to death. Some sympathisers made efforts to rescue Adesola, but it was difficult for them to lift the truck from his body. Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) later brought out his body.

His remains were handed over to the police at Ajao Estate who later deposited his body at the Isolo General Hospital mortuary. Some of Adesola’s colleagues, who spoke with our correspondent at the scene, described it as an unfortunate incident. One of them, Mr. Michael Kola, said the victim was preparing to go home when the truck was brought to him to fix.

He said: “After much pleas from the driver, he decided to work on the truck. It was like a dream when the jack of the truck cave in and he was trapped under the truck. We all made efforts to rescue him but there was little we could do.

“We ciukd not raise the truck, that was why we sent for LASEMA who later came and brought his remains out. That is one of the hazards we face on our job on a daily basis.” Mr. Tunji Alao, also a mechanic, said he had lost a brother and friend. He said: “If he had known he wouldn’t have worked on the truck. “He decided to work on it to have additional money before going home. That was not the first time we were doing such late work. I pray God forgive his shortcomings and console the family he left behind.”

