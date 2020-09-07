Metro & Crime

Mechanic Village inferno: Bayelsa sets up probe committee

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State government on Monday constituted a committee to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak that gutted some parts of the Mechanic Village along Imiringi Road in Yenagoa.
Governor Douye Diri, who disclosed this at the mechanic village which he visited to see the extend of damage, said the Committee, headed by the Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Stanley Braboke, is also expected to ascertain the level of damage caused by the unfortunate incident and suggest measures to forestall future occurrences.
Represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor empathized with all those affected by the inferno thanking God as no life was lost.
To further improve on the response time during emergencies, the governor said steps would be taken to decentralize fire service stations in the Yenagoa metropolis.
According Diri, fire fighting trucks will be stationed in strategic areas such as Etegwe-Tombia Junction, Igbogene and Swali for quick intervention to save lives and property in the event of any fire incident.
He also said the state government would relocate the Mechanic Village to an appropriate and a more conducive location in line with extant environmental laws and best practices.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Spare Parts Dealers Association at the Mechanic Village, Mr Sunday Okoli, commended the governor for the swift visit and show of sympathy, noting that the gesture would go along way to encourage those affected.
He appreciated the security operatives for promptly alerting the fire service as well as helping to secure the scene and its vicinity to avoid theft during the incident.
Other members of the Investigative Committee who accompanied the Deputy Governor on the visit include the state Commissioner of Police, CP Mike Okoli and the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Chief Thompson Amule.

