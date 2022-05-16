Mecho Autotech unveils sigital platform for vehicle maintenance

Nigeria’s foremost high-tech automobile company, Mecho Autotech, has announced the launch of the “Mecho Retail App,” a digital platform that seeks to revolutionise the process of vehicle maintenance and repairs nationwide.

This is in a bid to provide Nigerians, including businesses, with access to affordable high-quality automobile services to improve economic productivity.

The strategic launch of the digital platform aims to leverage the usage of technological automation to offer both individuals and businesses seamless vehicular maintenance and repair solutions.

This is in a bid to champion the formalisation of the highly-fragmented Nigerian vehicle maintenance ecosystem through connecting businesses to qualified in-house and third-party mechanics while also contributing to the socio-economic development of the Nigerian economy.

