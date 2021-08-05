Med-In Pharmaceuticals unveils 100,000-A-Day Intravenous Fluid Factory in Sagamu

Med-In Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of Nigeria’s foremost pharmaceutical and healthcare providers, has launched an ultra-modern intravenous (I.V) fluids production factory near Sagamu, in Ogun State. The 100,000 bottles per day facility located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, near Sagamu Interchange, Sagamu, Ogun State, was officially commissioned and opened for operations recently, as part of the organisation’s effort to deepen access to locally manufactured intravenous fluids to increase access to quality healthcare for Nigerians, and significantly reduce foreign exchange expenditure on importations.

The construction of the facility, which commenced in 2010, was backed by the Bank of Industry (BOI) and further supported by Providus Bank to ensure that the quest to enhance quality healthcare delivery in the country remained obtainable. In his remarks, the Managing Director of Med- In Pharmaceuticals, Mr Tola Awosika, said: “Today’s milestone event is the result of years of consistency and deliberate efforts to deepen access to quality healthcare for Nigerians and to provide healthcare providers robust options, convenience, costeffectiveness and ease of access in meeting the high demand for IV fluid products in the country.

“With a global market size valued at US$ 10.7 billion in 2020 and estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9 per cent from 2021 to 2028, we understand the demand in this ecosystem, and we are poised to satisfy the market.

“Our facility is one of the largest and most sophisticated in Nigeria with a capacity and readiness to deliver. We are committed to driving product quality through strict adherence to the principles of current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), regulatory and statutory requirements, and constant review of our systems to meet global standards.” The Chairman Medin Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Olubayode Awosika stated: “Having served for about five decades in Nigeria’s healthcare delivery industry, we have had a robustly valuable experience to understand where the gap in providing sustainably effective solutions and services to the ecosystem lies.

We have also spent the last ten years building a comprehensive system and facility to bridge this gap. We are pleased to commission this factory as a prelude to unpacking our sustainable intervention in Nigeria’s healthcare delivery space.” The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire stated: “This Intravenous Fluid Plant shows us that Med-In Pharmaceutical (Limited) is a force to be reckoned with in ensuring supply of key medicines, nationally and potentially, globally.”

