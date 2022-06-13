Sports

Medal haul in Mauritius excites Dare

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Big Brother Naija Edwards  loses gold on countbac

 

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has applauded the performance of Team Nigeria at the just concluded 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius with the country winning five gold medals.

 

Speaking with our correspondent, Dare said the athletes showed they are ready to make the country proud and he can’t wait for the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships to begin.

“I am happy with the performance of the athletes and I am sure of a better result when they get to the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

 

“I am most happy with the home-based athletes that traveled with the team as they have showed that no matter where you are, you can shine.”

 

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem star, Mike Edwards’ bid to make history as the first Nigerian man to win the high jump gold medal at the African Athletics Championship was unsuccessful after losing the battle for the title of African champion due to his faulty start. Edwards and the winner, Algeria’s Bouhanoune Hichem both cleared 2.15m but the Nigerian’s inability to clear 1.90m on first attempt came to haunt him at the end.

 

The athletes both failed to clear 2.15m on first attempt but the damage had been done in Edwards’ first attempt at 1.90m which he failed to scale over thereby losing the gold and the title to the Algerian.

 

