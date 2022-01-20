Business

Medallion CEO hails Digital Realty’s acquisition of Teraco

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Data Centre Limited, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, has commended Digital Reality’s acquisition of a controlling stake in Africa’s largest datacentre operator, Teraco Data Environments of South Africa. According to him, the acquisition of Teraco at a $3.5 billion valuation represents the biggest datacentre transaction in the continent. Recall that in October 2021 the Austin Texas, USA-based Digital Realty also announced the acquisition of the data centre assets of Medallion Communications Limited in Nigeria. That marked the first time a global pure real estate investment trust (REIT) will be entering the country and beats rivals including Equinix, CyrusOne, and CoreSite Realty on entrance into the market. With the additional acquisition of Teraco, Digital Realty now controls the two most important data center assets in the continent. The Medallion Datacentre is the number one peering and connectivity datacentre in Nigeria and Teraco represents the same in South Africa, two of the largest economies in the continent.

The combination of Teraco’s leading position in South Africa with Digital Realty’s leading connectivity hubs in Nigeria on the west and Kenya on the east coast – along with Digital Realty’s strategic Mediterranean interconnection hubs in Marseille and Athens – is expected to significantly strengthen Digital Realty’s leading pan-African position, enhancing the ability to serve local as well as multinational enterprises and service providers. Speaking on the development, Engr. Nnamani stated that the investment in Teraco was a further testament to the fact that Digital Realty is fully committed to growing the digital economy in, not only Nigeria and the West African sub-region, but also the whole of Africa.

This, he said, would lead to significant foreign direct investment into the economy, boosting the GDP of the African countries, creating employment, and improving the quality of the lives of the citizens in the areas of education, healthcare, e-commerce, entertainment, security, governance, and agriculture amongst others. With the ongoing digitisation of the economy and implementation of Internet of Things services, data centers are essential to support these emerging services. Digital Realty is the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier- neutral datacentres, colocation, and interconnection solutions. Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of the datacentre, colocation, and interconnection solutions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Setting up Sonaira Business World, dream come true – CEO

Posted on Author Reporter

  Those who become entrepreneurs must have been nursing the dream for a long time, says, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, CEO of Sonaira Business World. According to her, there is nothing like accidental business owners. One must have been nursing the idea for some time and even perhaps trying their hands on some forms of trading […]
Business

Lumos partners MTN, unveils new product

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Lumos Nigeria, Africa’s leading provider of highquality solar home systems, in partnership with telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria Plc, has launched two new product offerings, Lumos Prime and Lumos Eco. The new products, the company said, would enable its customers to save up to 70 per cent on their power cost, whilst also helping them power […]
Business

COVID-19: Saving real sector from dire consequences

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN reports

With the continued spike in inflation, unemployment rate, energy cost, forex scarcity and others hitting manufacturing sector’s bottom lines, MAN and others say this is the time to release the N75 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Survival Fund and Guaranteed Off-take schemes out of the N2.3 trillion stimulus package in the Nigeria Economic Sustainability […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica