Media accreditation opens for 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The organiser of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon yesterday called on media partners interested in covering the 2022 edition of the race to send their requests to ablcmarathon@gmail.com. In a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, interested journalists are to send in their application to the above address on or before Wednesday, February 2, 2022, as requests made after the date will not be considered. Thomas said, “The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is one of the top races in the world. If we request the accreditation and follow laid down procedure to cover the New York Marathon, Dubai Marathon, the Commonwealth Games, FIFA World Cup, and even the Olympic Games, we should also respect the laid down procedure for Access Bank Lagos City Marathon” He said accreditation for this edition is limited and it will be on a first come first served basis, “but priority will be given to journalists who have a strong pedigree in the coverage of marathons and road races and athletics”. Thomas said an Accreditation Screening Committee that includes Debo Oshundun Chairman of Lagos SWAN and Adekunle Salami Secretary of League of Sports Editors will screen all applicants

 

