Media adopts new co-regulation, code of ethics was jointly signed

The Nigerian media industry has adopted the new co-regulation and code of ethics to address ethical and professional concerns in the industry. The decision was reached at the end of a media roundtable organised on Monday by the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in conjunction with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), and Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP). Media chiefs and operators at the roundtable also noted that the success of the co-regulation would be achieved via a workable enforcement mechanism.

To achieve co-regulation, the Nigeria Press Organisation (NPO) comprising the NPAN, NGE, and NUJ, along with BON, would work together to make the co-regulation system effective, particularly through the establishment of the ombudsman at local and central levels. This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the roundtable convened within the context of the imperative of a strategic response to the challenge of institutionalizing self-regulatory mechanisms by the media for the media.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the President of the NPAN/ NPO, Kabiru A. Yusuf; NGE President Mustapha Isah; NUJ President Chris Isiguzo; GOCOP President Maureen Chigbo; and BON Executive Secretary Yemisi Bamgbose. The communiqué noted that efforts must be made to avoid the creation of bureaucratic structures that may have high-cost implications and therefore constitute obstacles to the efficient operation of the ombudsman. “That sanctions for the violation of ethical codes and professional standards shall be determined by the Ombudsman, guided by the regulation.”

