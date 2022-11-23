News

Media adopts new co-regulation, code of ethics was jointly signed

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian media industry has adopted the new co-regulation and code of ethics to address ethical and professional concerns in the industry. The decision was reached at the end of a media roundtable organised on Monday by the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in conjunction with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), and Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP). Media chiefs and operators at the roundtable also noted that the success of the co-regulation would be achieved via a workable enforcement mechanism.

To achieve co-regulation, the Nigeria Press Organisation (NPO) comprising the NPAN, NGE, and NUJ, along with BON, would work together to make the co-regulation system effective, particularly through the establishment of the ombudsman at local and central levels. This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the roundtable convened within the context of the imperative of a strategic response to the challenge of institutionalizing self-regulatory mechanisms by the media for the media.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the President of the NPAN/ NPO, Kabiru A. Yusuf; NGE President Mustapha Isah; NUJ President Chris Isiguzo; GOCOP President Maureen Chigbo; and BON Executive Secretary Yemisi Bamgbose. The communiqué noted that efforts must be made to avoid the creation of bureaucratic structures that may have high-cost implications and therefore constitute obstacles to the efficient operation of the ombudsman. “That sanctions for the violation of ethical codes and professional standards shall be determined by the Ombudsman, guided by the regulation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Elite yet to reach consensus on consequences of corruption – Sagay

Posted on Author Reporter

…as stakeholders urge collective action Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has said that “no consensus among the elite about the disastrous consequence of corruption”. Sagay, who spoke during a webinar organised by PACAC, also alleged that civil servants played a fundamental role in the “perpetration” […]
News

Group moves to stop building collapse in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has declared its readiness to put in place measures to stop building collapse in the state through awareness and advocacy programme. NIOB Chairman, Ugo Ohuabunwa, who made the pledge while addressing members at the site of a seven-storey building that collapsed in GRA, Port […]
News Top Stories

APC national leadership to decide on party leader in Anambra State

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA

It is pertinent that the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) might decide on who is the leader of the party in Anambra State as the Minister of Labour and both Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige and the governorship candidate of the party in the last election in the state, Senator Andy Ubah are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica