Media Bill: I won’t support any move to gag press –Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has pledged that under his watch, no bill that seeks to gag the media will be passeed into law in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila stated this on Monday, at the Annual Dinner and Award of Excellence ceremony organised by the House of Representatives Press Corps held in Abuja.

He assured that whatever provisions of the bill that might be inimical to the development of the press, will be expunged or amended in such a way that press freedom was not compromised.

The Speaker who responding to the massive opposition mounted against the Nigeria Press Council (NPC) and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Amendment bills by media stakeholders, argued that freedom of expression cannot be absolute.

He said: “I will not be part of any bill that will gag the press. I have made that abundantly clear. No bill will come to the floor of the house that seeks to gag the press. Because the press is supposed to be the voice of the people.

“I hold very strongly the view that there is press freedom and there is freedom of expression. There has always been and there will always be.

“However, what we call freedom of expression…I think it is important for us as Nigerians to listen to one another and understand each other so that we can make process as a nation. “There is nowhere in the world where freedom of expression is absolute.

Freedom of expression is limited to the extent that it does not affect another person’s freedom.” Gbajabiamila said that Section 45 of the 1999 Constitution explicitly states that freedom is guaranteed constitutionally, but that the government may limit that freedom for the sake of health, morality and security. “It is written in black and white.

So whilst I will never allow gaging of the press, I worry where at every turn the National Assembly tries to promulgate the law with the best of intentions, everyone descends on the National Assembly. Some just jump on the bandwagon without even knowing the details. Without even knowing the issues.

“I am using this Press Council Bill as a sample. I called the proponent of the bill, who you all know very well. What is going on? What have you done?

What is this bill? He tried to break it down to me. I have not read it personally myself, I will confess to that, but I will read it in the next couple of days in detail.

“I just have a perfunctory (general) idea of the contents. He told me he had a meeting with all the stakeholders. I was not present at the meeting.

But he said that is what they wanted. “Whatever provision that is in that bill that is inimical to the development of the press, we will remove it or tweak it in such a way that everybody will be happy,” he assured.

However, Gbajabiamila observed that it appeared that the opposition to the bills was not about any particular provision but about the unwillingness of the media to be subjected to any form of regulation. He lamented that Nigeria had gotten to a state where trade unions and professional bodies do not want to be regulated

“The NGOs don’t what to be regulated, religious bodies don’t to be regulated. Social media does not want to be regulated. Professors of universities go on strike because they do not want to be on the same payment platform as everybody else.

“Everybody just wants to have a free reign. What is government there for if not to regulated for good governance?

We talk about good governance but we don’t what to regulate and achieve good governance,” he said

