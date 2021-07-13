News Top Stories

Media Bill: I won’t support any move to gag press –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has pledged that under his watch, no bill that seeks to gag the media will be passeed into law in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

 

Gbajabiamila stated this on Monday, at the Annual Dinner and Award of Excellence ceremony organised by the House of Representatives Press Corps held in Abuja.

 

He assured that whatever provisions of the bill that might be inimical to the development of the press, will be expunged or amended in such a way that press freedom was not compromised.

 

The Speaker who responding to the massive opposition mounted against the Nigeria Press Council (NPC) and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Amendment bills by media stakeholders, argued that freedom of expression cannot be absolute.

 

He said: “I will not be part of any bill that will gag the press. I have made that abundantly clear. No bill will come to the floor of the house that seeks to gag the press. Because the press is supposed to be the voice of the people.

 

“I hold very strongly the view that there is press freedom and there is freedom of expression. There has always been and there will always be.

 

“However, what we call freedom of expression…I think it is important for us as Nigerians to listen to one another and understand each other so that we can make process as a nation. “There is nowhere in the world where freedom of expression is absolute.

 

Freedom of expression is limited to the extent that it does not affect another person’s freedom.” Gbajabiamila said that Section 45 of the 1999 Constitution explicitly states that freedom is guaranteed constitutionally, but that the government may limit that freedom for the sake of health, morality and security. “It is written in black and white.

 

So whilst I will never allow gaging of the press, I worry where at every turn the National Assembly tries to promulgate the law with the best of intentions, everyone descends on the National Assembly. Some just jump on the bandwagon without even knowing the details. Without even knowing the issues.

 

“I am using this Press Council Bill as a sample. I called the proponent of the bill, who you all know very well. What is going on? What have you done?

What is this bill? He tried to break it down to me. I have not read it personally myself, I will confess to that, but I will read it in the next couple of days in detail.

 

“I just have a perfunctory (general) idea of the contents. He told me he had a meeting with all the stakeholders. I was not present at the meeting.

 

But he said that is what they wanted. “Whatever provision that is in that bill that is inimical to the development of the  press, we will remove it or tweak it in such a way that everybody will be happy,” he assured.

 

However, Gbajabiamila observed that it appeared that the opposition to the bills was not about any particular provision but about the unwillingness of the media to be subjected to any form of regulation. He lamented that Nigeria had gotten to a state where trade unions and professional bodies do not want to be regulated

 

“The NGOs don’t what to be regulated, religious bodies don’t to be regulated. Social media does not want to be regulated. Professors of universities go on strike because they do not want to be on the same payment platform as everybody else.

 

“Everybody just wants to have a free reign. What is government there for if not to regulated for good governance?

 

We talk about good governance but we don’t what to regulate and achieve good governance,” he said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

IPOB warns citizens against joining Ebube Agu

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned that anyone joining the newly established South-East regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, with the intention of spying and sabotaging the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will pay with his life. The threat was contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful and obtained electronically […]
News Top Stories

BORNO MASSACRE: We’re expecting bumper harvest but can’t go to our farms because of Boko Haram –Farmers

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The bereaved and traumatised people of Zavarnari community are still in pains as the killing of over 70 members of their communities is still fresh in their mind and also worried about their inability to access their farmlands due to the menace and threat of Boko Haram insurgency. Speaking in an interview with our correspondent […]
News

Herdsmen/farmers crisis:  Time to implement APC’s True Federalism report – PGF DG

Posted on Author Reporter

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja     To address the crisis of herdsmen and farmers and other insecurity issues in the country, the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has called for the implementation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) True Federalism report. Lukman, who made the call in responsible to the security […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica