News

Media holds roundtable on industry regulation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Leading media houses in the country, and stakeholders including civil society and non-media groups will gather in Lagos on Monday to discuss an acceptable framework for media regulation in the country. This move to deepen public trust by setting up a credible adjudicatory mechanism, is under the auspices of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and the MacArthur Foundation. Respected media guru and erstwhile governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba would preside at thRoundtable. Otherprominent leaders from media practice, management, ownership, the academia, and professionals, leaders of prominent media NGOs, theBar, thelegislature, and the diplomatic corps are also expected. The theme of the roundtable is “Deepening Media Professionalism Through Co-regulation”, and the programme would be in two sessions.

The first is on, “Thoughts on co-regulation through an independent Ombudsman framework”; the second session will consider “the revised draft of a new Code of Ethics for Nigerian Journalists”. The event will hold at Protea Hotel Ikeja Select, Alausa, Ikeja at 10am. Mal Kabiru A. Yusuf, who is also President NPAN and President of the Nigeria Press Organisation (NPO), will be supported by the President of the NGE, Mr. Mustapha Isah; President of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo; President of BON, Mr. John Ugbe; President ot the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, Mr. Mr Guy Murray-Bruce; President of IBAN and Mr Yakubu. C. Maikyau, SAN. President of the NBA.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: S’West youths storm Lagos, back Yahaya Bello for president

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Thousands of youths from across the six states of the South-West, yesterday, converged on Lagos to draw the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, out to contest the 2023 presidential election. The youths, who insisted that it was Bello or no other person for President in 2023, vowed to rewrite what they described as “Nigeria’s […]
News

Study links early evening workouts to better sleep

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Canada have found that exercise performed just before going to bed could alter how people sleep. The analysis by researchers at Concordia University in Canada, found that there were sleep benefits when a user exercised and ended the exercise two hours before bedtime. The goal was to determine how a single intensive exercise […]
Metro & Crime News

Wike donates 25 SUVS to customary courts, chairmen

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harc ourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has donated 29 brand new Renault Koleos 2020 SUVS to chairmen of the Customary Courts of the Rivers State judiciary at the judiciary complex in Port Harcourt.                                               […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica