Media holds roundtable on industry regulation

Leading media houses in the country, and stakeholders including civil society and non-media groups will gather in Lagos on Monday to discuss an acceptable framework for media regulation in the country.

This move to deepen public trust by setting up a credible adjudicatory mechanism, is under the auspices of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and the MacArthur Foundation.

Respected media guru and erstwhile governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba would preside at the Roundtable. Other prominent leaders from media practice, management, ownership, the academia, and  professionals, leaders of prominent media NGOs, the Bar, the legislature, and the diplomatic corps are also expected.

The theme of the roundtable is: “Deepening Media Professionalism Through Co-regulation”, and the programme would be in two sessions. The first is on: “Thoughts on co-regulation through an independent Ombudsman framework”; the second session will consider: “The revised draft of a new Code of Ethics for Nigerian Journalists”.

The event will hold at Protea Hotel Ikeja Select, Alausa, Ikeja at  10.00am

Mal Kabiru A. Yusuf,  who is also President NPAN and President of the Nigeria Press Organisation (NPO), will be supported by the  President of the NGE, Mr. Mustapha Isah; President of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo; President of BON, Mr. John Ugbe; President ot the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, Mr. Mr Guy Murray-Bruce; President of IBAN and Mr Yakubu. C. Maikyau (SAN), President of the NBA.

Others  include the Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka; Publisher of This Day Newspapers and Arise TV, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Mr. Ray Ekpu, former Editor-in-chief of Newswatch; Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, Publisher of the Guardian Newspapers; Mr. Frank Aigbogun, Publisher of Business Day, Ms Angela Emuwa, Chairman of Punch Newspapers; John Momoh, Chairman of Channels TV; Mr. Lade Bonuola, former MD of the Guardian; Mr. Lanre Idowu; CEO, Diamond Publications; Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, GM, Vanguard; Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, Editor-in-Chief of Leadership, Ms. Kadaria Ahmed, CEO, Daria Media and Radio Now, and NPAN’s Mr. Feyi Smith, among others.

 

