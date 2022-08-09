Metro & Crime

Media organisation organises training for Niger Delta journalists

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

 

In order to teach the younger generation of journalists on how well to do their job, the National Point/Foreword Communications Limited at the weekend organised a two-day media training for journalists from across the Niger Delta region.

Held at Habitat hotel Port Harcourt and with support from the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism and Marc Arthur Foundation, the training took the participants on topics like ethics, media and development, democratizing budgeting process in the states and local government administration, data journalism, gender sensitive reporting, human rights reporting, investigative journalism among other topics.

In her remarks, Ibiba Don Pedro Managing Director National Point Newspapers and Foreword Communications Limited said that investigative journalism was very important in the job of a journalist stating that it goes beyond news.

She said: “For instance, somebody’s rights have been abused or somebody who is entrusted with public office loots the funds. It is the duty of the journalist to track how that happened and expose it to the public and make sure that if it is a criminal case, justice is served. And if it is human violation for instance, the person gets redress and closure.”

Speaking on gender sensitive reporting, Constance Meju, the Editor of National Point said gender sensitive reporting was all about portraying issues about both gender fairly.

Aqua Akporuku one of the participants at the training thanked the organisers stating that she will utilize what she has learnt to better her work.

 

