Media platform to hold maiden telecom forum July

A media platform, Business Remarks, has announced its maiden edition of “Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum” (TSSF) to discuss and examine Nigerian Internet Service Providers (ISPs) Viability in a digitised environment for a vibrant and sustainable economy. The event would hold on the July 7, 2022 at Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum (TSSF) is said to be a special dialogue initiative of Business Remarks, to address and drive healthy competition for a sustainable telecoms sector in Nigeria. According to Editor in Chief of Business Remarks, Bukola Olanrewaju, the forum will highlight important issues on ISPs towards a sustainable economy.

