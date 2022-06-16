Media platform to hold maiden telecom forum July

A media platform, Business Remarks, has announced its maiden edition of “Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum” (TSSF) to discuss and examine Nigerian Internet Service Providers (ISPs) Viability in a digitised environment for a vibrant and sustainable economy. The event would hold on the July 7, 2022 at Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum (TSSF) is said to be a special dialogue initiative of Business Remarks, to address and drive healthy competition for a sustainable telecoms sector in Nigeria. According to Editor in Chief of Business Remarks, Bukola Olanrewaju, the forum will highlight important issues on ISPs towards a sustainable economy.
Related Articles
Standard Chartered launches 2nd edition of women in tech
Standard Chartered Bank Limited yesterday launched the second edition of its Women in Technology Incubator, to support and promote the economic and social development of women in Nigeria through innovation or technology led entrepreneurship. This follows the completion of the first edition which saw five winners emerge and received seed funding for their businesses. According […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Coronation Research tasks investors on superior RoE
Following some investors’ inability to take accurate and profitable decisions in the course investing in equities, analysts at Coronation Research have identified the best way to go for superior return in this regard. In a report, ‘Equities for a Superior Return,’ put together by Guy Czartoryski and Adebayo Adebanjo, and released at the weekend, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigerian, others become FIP fellows
The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) has conferred its fellowship on a Nigerian pharmacist, Sola Solarin and eight other pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists from seven different countries. Solarin, an industrial pharmacist, is the third Nigerian to be so honoured by FIP, a body representing four million pharmacists globally. He was awarded the fellowship at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)