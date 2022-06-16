Business

Media platform to hold maiden telecom forum July

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

A media platform, Business Remarks, has announced its maiden edition of “Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum” (TSSF) to discuss and examine Nigerian Internet Service Providers (ISPs) Viability in a digitised environment for a vibrant and sustainable economy. The event would hold on the July 7, 2022 at Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum (TSSF) is said to be a special dialogue initiative of Business Remarks, to address and drive healthy competition for a sustainable telecoms sector in Nigeria. According to Editor in Chief of Business Remarks, Bukola Olanrewaju, the forum will highlight important issues on ISPs towards a sustainable economy.

 

Our Reporters

Business

Standard Chartered launches 2nd edition of women in tech

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Standard Chartered Bank Limited yesterday launched the second edition of its Women in Technology Incubator, to support and promote the economic and social development of women in Nigeria through innovation or technology led entrepreneurship. This follows the completion of the first edition which saw five winners emerge and received seed funding for their businesses. According […]
Business

Coronation Research tasks investors on superior RoE

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following some investors’ inability to take accurate and profitable decisions in the course investing in equities, analysts at Coronation Research have identified the best way to go for superior return in this regard.   In a report, ‘Equities for a Superior Return,’ put together by Guy Czartoryski and Adebayo Adebanjo, and released at the weekend, […]
Business

Nigerian, others become FIP fellows

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) has conferred its fellowship on a Nigerian pharmacist, Sola Solarin and eight other pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists from seven different countries.   Solarin, an industrial pharmacist, is the third Nigerian to be so honoured by FIP, a body representing four million pharmacists globally.   He was awarded the fellowship at […]

