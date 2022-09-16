Media scholars, religious leaders, others tackle fake news reporting, social vices

Leading Muslim media scholars, including professionals, politicians and religious leaders have came together to discuss best approaches to tackle fake news and negative media framing of Islam and Muslims in the global and Nigerian mainstream media. At the 2-in-1 Islamedia event to mark the 3rd anniversary of Muslim News, Nigeria’s most authoritative Islamic Newspaper held at the Old Secretariat Mosque Hall, GRA Ikeja, Lagos. In his opening remarks via zoom at the event, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami called on Nigerians, particularly media practitioners to eschew the spread of fake news, saying it’s among the causes of disunity in the country.

Popularly known as Sheikh Pantami by fellow Muslims, the Minister who also chaired the event said that Islam denounces fake news, adding that there is no place in the Qur’an and Hadith that encourages spread of falsehood. The Minister, noted that the theme of the Anniversary event is very apt. According to him, discussing the negative impacts of media framing, fake news and hate speech and proffering solutions is one of the most important things to always discuss and address, especially at this point. “Fake and biased news is one of the issues causing disunity in our country.

Irrespective of our religion or tribe, we must try to promote goodness, speak the truth, do what is right and encourage others to do what is right. In all the verses of the Qur’an, there is no place Allah agreed with fake news. “For example, if you look at Suratul Hujuraat, Q.49; verse 6, Allah draws our attention to the need for investigating.

The Qur’an says, Oh you who believe, if an evil person comes to you with any news, investigate so that you will not harm people out of ignorance and thereafter you regret your action. This verse is the foundation of the fight against fake news. As Muslims, even if someone attacks us with fake news, we must not respond to him with same. Rather we should be objective and fair to him. “For our friends who are in the media, they should always abide by this rule of investigating. This goes beyond the ethics of journalism.

It is part of the ethics of Islam as a religion. If we can comply with this, we will make Nigeria a better place for all.” The Minister warned propagators of fake news, saying Allah does not take the issue of fake news with levity as it constitutes a grievous misdeed. He urged Nigerians to promote facts, justice and fairness to all, as it is rewarding and has the tendency of making the country a better place for everyone. Alhaji Femi Abbas, veteran journalist and renowned columnist in his keynote speech on the topic: “Curbing Negative Media Framing of Muslims: Best Approaches”, said media framing of Islam dates back to 1859 when journalism was packaged to us alongside Christianity. According to him, “Media framing of Islam dates back to 1859 when journalism was packaged to us alongside Christianity. The place was Abeokuta.

All sorts of things were packed into it, especially the ones that will affect Islam. “They created their imaginary Islam, started loading their own ideas into it and turned it into propaganda to smear Islam to whoever reads about it, so that as you are reading, you will begin to develop hatred for the religion called Islam. “Muslims do not see rivalry in other religions, but our counterparts, especially in Christianity see it as such, believing the only way to propagate their religion is to smear Islam, believing doing so will create hatred for it.”.

Islam Channel Founder advocates Prophetic solution to adversary media Founder of UK-based Islam Channel, Mohamed Ali Harrath, during his keynote address, said Prophetic methodology remains the best approach to curbing negative and adversary media. The Tunisian-born, UK-based activist said Muslims have been subjects of framing in the media such that any positive news about them is no news; while negative news about them are wildly spread. The media entrepreneur gave a practical illustration of media framing as he narrated an incident that happened to him with the BBC after the November 2015 bombing in France, which led to the death many civilians.

“They called me and asked me to take part in a debate on a live show at the BBC studio. I agreed with them and everything was arranged, including the transport and all. “While the arrangement was on, they asked me, ‘by the way, what do you think of what happened?’ I told them what happened is a heinous crime because it’s against civilians. And, that was the end of it. No cab was there to pick me up, no participation, nothing again! Because they thought I was going to come to the studio and call them kafir (unbelievers), who deserve to be killed. When they didn’t get that type of answer, which was what was on their mind, they didn’t invite me again,” he said. He added, “It’s a given wisdom nowadays that news about Muslims, if it is positive, is not news. But if it is negative, it is news.

“One of the best approaches to curbing media framing of Muslims, according to Ali Harrath is to know what the media want and not give it to them, saying, it’s very simple. ‘The message is very clear. What they want, we know it. Should we give it to them, absolutely no!’ This is the way forward for us.” On adopting the Prophetic approach to curbing negative and adversary media, Ali Harrath cited two incidents during the time of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He said, “First, one of the hypocrites said when we go back to Madinah, Muhammad (SAW) will be humiliated and kicked out because I am the leader of Madinah. Umar (RA) sought the Prophet’s permission to punish the hypocrite, but he (SAW) said to him, don’t do that. Umar asked why? He (SAW) said, the people will say the Prophet is killing his companions.”

“This hypocrite isn’t one of his companions, but the negative media back then will paint it in that manner. The Islamophobic media would have reported that he claimed to be a Prophet, yet killing his companions, a criminal act that no one among the Prophets who came before him had done. Former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. (Dr.) AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef in his goodwill message called on Muslim Professionals to actively get involved in Da’wah activities. He posited that beautiful presentation of the universality of Islamic message remains a veritable solution to overcoming media framing.

The former Lagos Commissioner advised Muslims across various professions not to leave the propagation of Islam entirely to the traditional scholars (local Mallams), saying that they must also be actively involved too. According to him, “Islamophobia isn’t strange. Muslimophobia is also not new. People are afraid of Islam, because there is deliberate distortion of its beautiful and holy name. “There are three categories of people, namely: the enemies who can never paint Islam well. We also have the ignorant Muslims who demarket Islam by presenting it in an unmarketable way; and the last category are Muslims who, though conscious of their religion, have been painted in bad light. “One way out for us is to engage in Da’wah at all levels with continuous enlightenment. And in doing this, Muslim professionals in law, medicine, media, education and others must also get involved in the propagation of Islam”, he noted. The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Hajiah Rafiat Idowu Sanni traced the under-reporting of Muslims in the media to their negligence in celebrating their own successes.

