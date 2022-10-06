Media Survey: 79% Nigerians get news from social media – NBS

A survey by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on sources through which Nigerians get news showed 79 per cent get their news from social media while 31 per cent get it via print media. The survey, which was conducted in June 2022 with Nigerians between the ages of 18 years and 50 years, revealed that 61 per cent from TV, 79 per cent – and 95 per cent online platform. Statistician General of the Federation/CEO of NBS, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, disclosed outcome of the media survey yesterday in Keffi, Nassarawa State, at a retreat for journalists and civil society organisations. Harping on the importance of information, especially as it relates to data, he said: “With this population demography being the most politically and economically active, and numerically significant, the information they get at any point in time is very important, given the potential impact it can have on the whole nation.”

