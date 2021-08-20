Mediabxng, R&R Entertainment partner to support Nigerian filmmakers

Mediabxng, a Lagos-based media marketing company and R&R Entertainment based in Washington DC, USA have signed a partnership to create a synergy that will help hardworking Nigerian producers and directors reach a wider audience internationally and secure better funding for their productions.

The partnership was announced recently at the inaugural Mediabxng producers and directors meet-up held at Rhapsody’s in Ikeja, Lagos. The managing director and chief executive officer of Mediabxng, Julius Osumah said the Nigerian movie industry, widely known as Nollywood, “is in a state of need, malnourishment and lack of support, further fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, unsatisfactory support structures from the government and insecurity.”

“We simply want to create a win-win gateway to multiple streaming platforms across Europe and America. The purpose is to help producers and directors get their movies on international platforms at a deserved price with the recognition and above all, much needed continued reward based on growth, usage and reach,” he added.

In a video message delivered from the United States, Robert Ross Esq, chairman and chief executive officer of R&R Entertainment said: “R&R Entertainment PLLC a boutique entertainment firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC and London, has partnered with Mediabxng to offer all aspiring producers, directors and writers with synchronized and licensing opportunities to showcase their work and creative process to all of the video streaming platforms and digital service providers here in the states.”

