Mediabxng, R&R Entertainment partner to support Nigerian filmmakers

Mediabxng, a Lagos-based media marketing company and R&R Entertainment based in Washington DC, USA have signed a partnership to create a synergy that will help hardworking Nigerian producers and directors reach a wider audience internationally and secure better funding for their productions.

The partnership was announced recently at the inaugural Mediabxng producers and directors meet-up held at Rhapsody’s in Ikeja, Lagos. The managing director and chief executive officer of Mediabxng, Julius Osumah said the Nigerian movie industry, widely known as Nollywood, “is in a state of need, malnourishment and lack of support, further fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, unsatisfactory support structures from the government and insecurity.”

“We simply want to create a win-win gateway to multiple streaming platforms across Europe and America. The purpose is to help producers and directors get their movies on international platforms at a deserved price with the recognition and above all, much needed continued reward based on growth, usage and reach,” he added.

In a video message delivered from the United States, Robert Ross Esq, chairman and chief executive officer of R&R Entertainment said: “R&R Entertainment PLLC a boutique entertainment firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC and London, has partnered with Mediabxng to offer all aspiring producers, directors and writers with synchronized and licensing opportunities to showcase their work and creative process to all of the video streaming platforms and digital service providers here in the states.”

Nollywood loses veteran actress, Orisabunmi

The Nigerian film industry has lost another veteran Yoruba actor, Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi. President of the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr. Latin, confirmed her death on Wednesday morning. Latin disclosed that Folake Aremu gave her last breath on Tuesday night but […]
Gideon Okeke, Ekubo, Nwosu become Nevada Bridge TV ambassadors

Nevada Bridge TV has announced its ambassadors – Gideon Okeke, Alexx Ekubo and Ego Nwosu; as well as talent management of Gideon Okeke and Ego Nwosu. The announcement was made at an event which held recently in Lagos. Nevada Bridge TV is a division of Nevada Bridge Productions, also a leading movie streaming app […]
Davido: For being a black man, I was mocked in U.S. college

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke (aka Davido), has said he was mocked by white students while studying in the United States of America (USA) over his race.   The singer made this known during a chat with the Recording Academy, the body governing the Grammy Awards. According to Davido, after gaining admission to study […]

