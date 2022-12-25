MediaTek launches 5G chip in Nigeria

A technology firm, MediaTek, has launched its processor called Dimensity 9000 chipset into the Nigerian market to power smatphones for 5G enhancement.

According to the firm, the chip will provide 5G smartphones with power efficiency and connectivity.

It claimed that the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is the world’s first smartphone chip built on the ultra-efficient TMSC N4 (4nm-class) production process and offers computing performance, gaming, imaging, multimedia, and connectivity innovations.

The Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing at MediaTek Middle East and Africa, Rami Osman, said: “The Dimensity 9000 marks a turning point for MediaTek by demonstrating our rise to the exceptional with a genuine 5G smartphone chip.

This chip indicates a new stage in innovation for MediaTek and the Dimensity family.

“The chip offers an all-around exceptional experience, and its 18-bit HDR-ISP design gives users the opportunity to capture video on three cameras simultaneously. Its APU-ISP fusion delivers unparalleled capture speeds and image quality while also ensuring exceptional power efficiency.

“Additionally, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset powers an exciting gaming experience. MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies ensure users can enjoy long-lasting, smooth gameplay without connection drops, FPS jitter, input misses, or gameplay hiccups. The speeds of the Arm Cortex-X2 CPU and Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics engine raise the gaming experience to the next level.

