News

Medicaid Cancer Foundation continues annual cancer walk, provides free breast and cervical cancer screening

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Medicaid Cancer Foundation continues annual cancer walk, provides free breast and cervical cancer screening

 

In commemoration of Breast cancer awareness month held throughout October, Medicaid Cancer Foundation, owned by a pediatrician and First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, is set to host Nigeria’s biggest cancer walk on Saturday, 16th October 2021.

 

Aimed at creating awareness for breast, cervical, and prostate cancer, the group 5km walk will provide free breast, cervical, and prostate cancer screening for participants as well as assist treatment for those battling with the disease.

 

The family event will also feature a free musical concert and Children’s play area that takes place immediately after the walk and will involve performers, influencers, development partners from different parts and geo-political zones of the country.

 

“Our annual free breast and cervical cancer screenings are part of our commitment to provide accessible and affordable healthcare for well-meaning Nigerians as well as educate the general public on the most common form of cancer affecting women,” said Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu while commenting on the upcoming event.

 

“Emphasis is placed on early diagnosis as it is crucial to patients experiencing better outcomes. It is indeed our privilege to provide these services while raising funds to support cancer patients every year, and we hope to see a significant turnout”, she continued.

Entertainers and celebrities joining the #WalkAwayCancer in Abuja include afrobeat singer, Tu Face, Aphrodija, Ali Jita, Korede Bello, Morell, and Big Brother Naija winner, Laycon as well as Nigerian actors Ali Nuhu, Osita ‘PawPaw’ Iheme, Sola Sobowale, Alex Ekubo, Sals Fateetee, Maryam Booth and Toyin Abraham.

 

The meeting point for the event is at Medicaid Cancer Foundation HQ, Plot 665, TOS Benson Crescent, Utako Abuja on the 16th of October 2021, at 7 am.

 

Dr. Bagudu who is also the first African to be elected to the board of the Union for International Cancer Control encouraged intending participants to be COVID-19 vaccinated. All participants must be masked up and bubble groups will be maintained. In addition, free COVID-19 testing will take place before and during the mammoth walk.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Power rotation, zoning, unsettling APC, PDP

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…conventions stalled as parties consult The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are both temporarily stuck over the principle of zoning and power rotation for their presidential tickets ahead of the 2023 election, New Telegraph can report. It was learnt that stakeholders in both parties are currently divided over […]
News

Capitol invasion: US transportation chief resigns

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Thursday she would resign, citing the intrusion of the U.S. Capitol by violent supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump. Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is the first Cabinet secretary to announce her departure after the events. Many lower-level administration officials have announced they would […]
News

Insecurity: Benue to recruit 2,300 personnel for community policing

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State security council yesterday approved the recruitment of 2,300 personnel of community policing and 460 Community Volunteer Guards (CVGs), also known as Vigilante, to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies and tackle the security challenges of the state. Governor Samuel Ortom, who announced this while briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, said the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica