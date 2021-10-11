Medicaid Cancer Foundation continues annual cancer walk, provides free breast and cervical cancer screening

In commemoration of Breast cancer awareness month held throughout October, Medicaid Cancer Foundation, owned by a pediatrician and First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, is set to host Nigeria’s biggest cancer walk on Saturday, 16th October 2021.

Aimed at creating awareness for breast, cervical, and prostate cancer, the group 5km walk will provide free breast, cervical, and prostate cancer screening for participants as well as assist treatment for those battling with the disease.

The family event will also feature a free musical concert and Children’s play area that takes place immediately after the walk and will involve performers, influencers, development partners from different parts and geo-political zones of the country.

“Our annual free breast and cervical cancer screenings are part of our commitment to provide accessible and affordable healthcare for well-meaning Nigerians as well as educate the general public on the most common form of cancer affecting women,” said Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu while commenting on the upcoming event.

“Emphasis is placed on early diagnosis as it is crucial to patients experiencing better outcomes. It is indeed our privilege to provide these services while raising funds to support cancer patients every year, and we hope to see a significant turnout”, she continued.

Entertainers and celebrities joining the #WalkAwayCancer in Abuja include afrobeat singer, Tu Face, Aphrodija, Ali Jita, Korede Bello, Morell, and Big Brother Naija winner, Laycon as well as Nigerian actors Ali Nuhu, Osita ‘PawPaw’ Iheme, Sola Sobowale, Alex Ekubo, Sals Fateetee, Maryam Booth and Toyin Abraham.

The meeting point for the event is at Medicaid Cancer Foundation HQ, Plot 665, TOS Benson Crescent, Utako Abuja on the 16th of October 2021, at 7 am.

Dr. Bagudu who is also the first African to be elected to the board of the Union for International Cancer Control encouraged intending participants to be COVID-19 vaccinated. All participants must be masked up and bubble groups will be maintained. In addition, free COVID-19 testing will take place before and during the mammoth walk.

