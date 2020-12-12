Medical doctor drowns in Ebonyi hotel

A medical house officer attached to Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, ThankGod Odo, has drowned in a swimming pool in a popular hotel in the capital city. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the deceased hailed from Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Odo, a medical intent was said to have gone with friends to the hotel to swim and reportedly drowned inside the swimming pool on Thursday. He was to round up his internship on Today or tomorrow before this ugly incident. Confirming the incident, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Dr. Ewa Richard, said Odo was doing his one year internship with the hospital and was due for graduation for his National Youth service Corps.

He said: “Dr. ThankGod is one of the house officers dedicated and hardworking. Most of them will finish on the 12th that is tomorrow and am sure he would have been among those finishing today, or tomorrow because they have started signing off to move on to the next level which is national service.

If he had finished that one year today or tomorrow he would have seized to be a staff as we have signed him off. “We don’t have information of what killed him but what we heard was that he went for an outing with his friends in one of the hotels in town and was swimming with other people and the next thing he was drowning and eventually they brought him to the hospital but by the time they reached the hospital he was already dead. His body has been deposited in the mortuary.”

Like this: Like Loading...