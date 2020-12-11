Metro & Crime

Medical Doctor drowns in Ebonyi hotel

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Comment(0)

A medical house officer attached to the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, ThankGod Odo has drowned in a swimming pool in a popular hotel in the capital city.

The incident occurred on Thursday. The deceased hailed from Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Odo, a medical intern, was said to have gone with friends to the hotel to swim when the sad incident happened.

He was to round up his internship on December 11 or 12, 2020 before this ugly incident.

Dr Ewa Richard, Chairman Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, confirmed the incident.

He said Odo was doing his one year internship with the hospital and was due for graduation for his National Youth Service.

“Dr. ThankGod is one of the house officers dedicated and hardworking. Most of them will finish on the 12th that is tomorrow am sure he would have been among those finishing today, or tomorrow because they have started signing off to move on to the next level which is national service so he was our staff means that one-year internship, if he had finished that one year today or tomorrow he would have ceased to be a staff we have signed him off.

“We don’t have information of what killed him but what we heard was that he went for an outing with his friends in one of the hotel’s in town and was swimming with other people and the next thing he was drowning eventually they brought him to the hospital but by the time they reached the hospital he was already dead. His body has been deposited in the mortuary,” he said.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of Ebonyi State Police Command, DSP Loveth Odah said the deceased was confirmed dead in hospital.

