Medical expert offers free medicare to over 300 Jos residents

A medical practitioner in Jos, Dr Nyam Azi, has organised a free medical outreach in Farin Gada community in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) to improve healthcare in the state.

Dr Azi, who works with the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), said on Wednesday at the event, that the initiative was part of his effort at cushioning the effect of the harsh economic realities for residents.

He said it was also to complement government’s initiatives in delivering quality healthcare to the people.

He noted that the gesture is to ensure that residents who could not afford healthcare can get a chance of receiving medical aid.

“This free medical outreach was borne out of the desire to ensure that the poor in our communities get a chance at getting medical care, as health is very important.

“We have so far seen and treated over 300 persons today, there are lots of people who are still queuing up to get tested and treated; it is our desire to do more.

“Because of the hardship being faced, people rather suppress their health challenges, than visit a hospital that is why we are having this large number here today.

“We carried out tests for malaria, blood sugar levels, typhoid, HIV, hepatitis and others, those who were found with problems were counselled and treated.”

He, however, regretted that Nigeria had a huge deficit in terms of health personnel and health service, stating that the number of doctors in the country is grossly inadequate.

Like this: Like Loading...