Health

Medical expert offers free medicare to over 300 Jos residents

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

A medical practitioner in Jos, Dr Nyam Azi, has organised a free medical outreach in Farin Gada community in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) to improve healthcare in the state.

Dr Azi, who works with the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), said on Wednesday at the event, that the initiative was part of his effort at cushioning the effect of the harsh economic realities for residents.

He said it was also to complement government’s initiatives in delivering quality healthcare to the people.

He noted that the gesture is to ensure that residents who could not afford healthcare can get a chance of receiving medical aid.

“This free medical outreach was borne out of the desire to ensure that the poor in our communities get a chance at getting medical care, as health is very important.

“We have so far seen and treated over 300 persons today, there are lots of people who are still queuing up to get tested and treated; it is our desire to do more.

“Because of the hardship being faced, people rather suppress their health challenges, than visit a hospital that is why we are having this large number here today.

“We carried out tests for malaria, blood sugar levels, typhoid, HIV, hepatitis and others, those who were found with problems were counselled and treated.”

He, however, regretted that Nigeria had a huge deficit in terms of health personnel and health service, stating that the number of doctors in the country is grossly inadequate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

End in sight? Israel rolls out COVID booster shots

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israel’s coronavirus vaccination campaign, the world’s fastest per capita, shifted to booster shots on Sunday in a bid to protect the most vulnerable citizens by next month and ease curbs on the economy. Israelis over the age of 60, those with health problems and medical personnel have been receiving first injections of Pfizer Inc. […]
Health

Garden eggs battle excess weight, lower cholesterol

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm

The garden egg, also known as eggplant aubergine, guinea squash, melongene, and brinjal, usually has an egg-like shape and a vibrant purple colour. While there are many varieties of the African eggplant, with a range of shapes, sizes and colours, the eggplant most commonly found across Africa is ‘Solanum aethiopicum’. This variety has a brilliant […]
Health

Vietnam reports 1st coronavirus death in renewed outbreak

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vietnamese state media reported on Friday the country’s first ever death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases. The Thanh Nien newspaper said a 70-year-old man died after contracting the disease while being treated for a kidney illness at a hospital in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica