Medical experts advocate special budget for the elderly

Medical experts have called on the federal government to create a special budgetary allocation dedicated for the care of the elderly. They made the call at a symposium organised by the Neuropsychiatric Hospital Aro at its Dementia Week with the theme: Remember a person; Coping with the Realities of Dementia, on Friday in Abeokuta. A Professor of Nursing Science and Sociology in the University of Lagos, Fatai Badru, in his lecture, called on the government to urgently create a database for care of the elderly in the country.

Badru noted that, when old age sets in, there is dwindling income and as such they need help not just from the family but also the government. He contended that assisting them would only be possible if there is a perfect database so as to factor them into the annual budgetary allocations of government. According to him: “There is an act that covers them, but the population keeps increasing; in 2021, they represent about 2.8 per cent of the population, but government is not doing enough because there isn’t even a data to that effect.

“It is not enough to have a center for them, but more should be done to have a budget to ensure that they support the old people, especially the women who have become widows. In his presentation, Dr Lawrence Adebusoye, who heads the Geriatric Centre of the University Teaching Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, disclosed that dementia affects five to 11 per cent of the population globally, adding that it is most common in the North Central part of the country.

Adebusoye called on families to engage their elderly in social engagements, book reading and generally provide them a homely environment. While in his welcome address, the Provost of the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Dr Paul Agboola, revealed that the hospital will declare open its day care center for the elderly shortly after the programme. He added that the hospital would in two months, commence the construction of an ultramodern and multipurpose psychogeriatric building in the

 

