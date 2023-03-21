Medical Experts Harp On Regular Body Checkup For Journalists

Medical practitioners have enjoined journalists to take their health seriously and engage in frequent general body examinations.

They recommended quarterly checkups regardless of their current health status due to the nature of journalism.

Speaking shortly after conducting some tests on members of the Osun Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ chapel in Osogbo, Dr Funmilola Azeez described the journalistic profession as a demanding one, hence the need for regular body checks.

On the essence of the Hepatitis B test, Dr Azeez said sometimes the symptoms are similar to that of malaria which makes it unable to detect on time except a test is carried out.

She noted that Hepatitis B-positive patients should not go for a herbal mixture as it does more damage to the liver causing liver cancer but should visit the hospital for immediate treatment as it can be managed at the early stage.

Her words, “Today, we conducted tests on journalists for them to know their blood pressure, sugar level and Hepatitis B status. This will make them aware of their health, and know preventive measures and treatment if need be.

“Due to the nature of their profession, journalists move across various locations in search of news, they ought to know their health status which will make them conscious of what to eat and need for protected sex.

“Journalists are always on the run which could make their blood pressure rise, so they must constantly check. Also, they eat outside the home most times which they must be conscious of after knowing their sugar level.”

Dr Opeyemi Odetunde, another medical practitioner enjoined journalists not to feel reluctant to engage in regular body checkups regardless of their current health status.

Dr Odetunde added that the prevention and treatment of hypertension and diabetes must be taken seriously and handled by medical experts.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Health Committee, Osun NUJ Correspondents’ chapel, Ayobami Agboola said that a routine body examination is essential for journalists to be more agile in carrying out assigned tasks.

He urged his colleagues who took part in the tests and were recommended for proper medical attention to immediately commence their treatment.

He also charged journalists across the country not to be careless with their health, take enough rest and do regular checkups.

