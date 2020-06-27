News

Medical group flags-off award for laboratory scientists

ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s leading supplier of Medical Diagnostic Products and Services, has flagged off the inaugural edition of the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award; it is aimed at recognising and rewarding the unsung heroes among medical laboratory scientists in the country. Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, the Executive Director, ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Mr. Felix Ofungwu, said the award was instituted as part of the company’s contribution towards encouraging and promoting excellence amongst medical laboratory scientists in Nigeria.

Ofungwu described medical laboratory scientists as the unsung heroes of the medical practice who play a very key role in health service delivery and were well-deserving of honour and recognition like their other counterparts in the medical sector. He said: “Medical laboratory scientists are the bedrock of the medical practice as all others including the doctors, nurses and pharmacists rely on their diagnosis to provide quality healthcare and treatment. “They have always been in the background but now with the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award, they will be brought to the limelight and celebrated.” He further disclosed that entry for the award was now open from June 24, and would close on August 22.

