Medical lab scientists protest exclusion in COVID-19 hazard allowances

The National Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has decried their exclusion in the on-going negotiation by the Federal Government with critical players in the health sector for an upward review of COVID-19 hazard allowances. National President of the association, Prof. James Damen, made this known yesterday in Abuja, during the commemoration of the World Biomedical Laboratory Science Day, 2021, with the theme: Testing Times-Biomedical Laboratory Scientists Role in the COVID-19 Pandemic.’ Damen, who accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, of using divide and rule tactics in the negotiations, said he isolated the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) while engaging them in the on-going discussions to meet their demands, but excluded laboratory scientists, who collected samples and had direct link to patients in the talks. He vowed that the association would resist the terms of agreement that would be arrived at since they were not party to the negotiation. He said: “The Minister of Labour and Employment called a meeting to negotiate for hazard allowances and excluded us from the meeting. “This is unfair, injustice and unacceptable to us, in developed countries, hazard allowances are paid based on the risk of exposure of professionals, while in Nigeria the reverse is the case.”

