News

Medical lab scientists protest exclusion in COVID-19 hazard allowances

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has decried their exclusion in the on-going negotiation by the Federal Government with critical players in the health sector for an upward review of COVID-19 hazard allowances. National President of the association, Prof. James Damen, made this known yesterday in Abuja, during the commemoration of the World Biomedical Laboratory Science Day, 2021, with the theme: Testing Times-Biomedical Laboratory Scientists Role in the COVID-19 Pandemic.’ Damen, who accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, of using divide and rule tactics in the negotiations, said he isolated the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) while engaging them in the on-going discussions to meet their demands, but excluded laboratory scientists, who collected samples and had direct link to patients in the talks. He vowed that the association would resist the terms of agreement that would be arrived at since they were not party to the negotiation. He said: “The Minister of Labour and Employment called a meeting to negotiate for hazard allowances and excluded us from the meeting. “This is unfair, injustice and unacceptable to us, in developed countries, hazard allowances are paid based on the risk of exposure of professionals, while in Nigeria the reverse is the case.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Education, youth empowerment top Kwara’s N123bn budget

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

  Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday presented a budget proposal of N123 billion to the House of Assembly, describing the fiscal document as a product of wide consultations with the electorate that was designed to reflect current economic challenges.   The proposal contained provisions for payment of the minimum wage once the government reached […]
News

Kogi deputy gov picks N.9m hospital bill of Israel Adekunle

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir LOKOJA

Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, yesterday picked up the N.9 million hospital bill of 12-year-old Israel Adekunle at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja to save his life.   The gesture was part of the deputy governor’s birthday anniversary. Isreal Adekunle from  Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area, had undergone two major surgeries, but […]
News

Verve rewards 600 customers in Good Life Promo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Africa’s leading payment technology and card brand, Verve International, has rewarded 600 customers so far after the third weekly draws in the ongoing Verve ‘Good Life’ Promo.   Verve rewarded the lucky cardholders at prize presentation ceremonies held in various locations across the country recently.   Among the 300 lucky cardholders that emerged winners of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica