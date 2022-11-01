Medical practice collapse imminent in Nigeria -UNIMED VC

Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, Prof AdesegunFatusi, raised the alarm over the exodus of medical practitioners which, he said, may lead to collapse of health institutions in the country.

Fatusi blamed the migration of health workers from Nigeria on the shortfall of medical practitioners in the world, leadingtomigrationof health workers from Nigeria and other African countries to Europe and America at the detriment of their citizens.

Speaking during the monthlyprogramme– Circuit — organised by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Radiovision Corporation (OSRC) chapel, Fatusi quoted the World Health Organisation (WHO), saying there is shortfall of 15 million health workers in the world hence the migration of medical personnel from Nigeria and other African countries to Europe and America.

The professor of medicine warned that the shortfall of medical personnel may lead to a situation where doctors and nurses would be missing in hospitals in few years as the production line of medical personnelwasbeing disrupted with doctors and nurses leaving the country in drove. He chided some medical professionals who were trained with Nigerian money before leaving for greener pastures without serving the countryforaminimumof five years.

Fatusi said government of Nigeria should take the measureitscounterpartinZambia took by refusing to allow their doctors to leave for Europe and America, saying Nigeria cannot continue to train nurses and doctors for them to end up in Europe.

He said the government needs to come up with a policy statement on the need to bond nurses, doctors and other medical-related personnel who were trained at very affordable fees, but would end upleavingforabroad, without the country gaining anything from them.

Adetusi submitted that there is the need for these set of medical professionals to work for the country before they are released to travel out.

He, however, disclosed that the first set of medical students in the university would graduate by the first quarter of 2023.

According to him, the next convocationexerciseof theinstitution has been postponed to the first quarter of 2023, in order to accommodate the medical students.

He said all stages about the accreditation process of the university’s medical programme had been passed, except one which would be done by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, and is expected in the next few days

