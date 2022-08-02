Medical Report: Chiamaka Okoro 27 weeks pregnant in DSS custody

Indications have emerged that a teenage girl held in the Owerri, Imo State, Command of the Department of State Services (DSS), is seven months pregnant, not four.

A medical report sighted by New Telegraph, yesterday, showed that as at July 22, when a scan was conducted by a medical facility – Medicare Manus – in Owerri, Chiamaka Okoro was 27 weeks, 6 days pregnant. The pregnancy result puts a lie to online reports, which suggest that the suspect was put in the family way after arrest by operatives of the secret service.

Highly-placed sources, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, said contrary to reports that she was four months gone, the suspect was over two months pregnant as at March 14, when she was apprehended by operatives.

One of the sources told our correspondence that the pregnancy scan carried out by the aforestated hospital, was at the instance of the Imo State Government. It was further learnt that the result of the scan, authorised by the Imo State Government, corroborated an earlier scan conducted by another institution on June 3, which result showed that she was about 22 weeks pregnant.

The result of the June examination was also sighted by our correspondent, as part of efforts to further give authentication to the investigation. “Having gone through the pregnancy result, you now know that the suspect was twenty-seven weeks, six days gone, as at July 22, 2022, when the Imo State caused the scan to be conducted.

“In fact, her expected due date (EDD) is 15th October, according to the scan result you sighted. “Note that she was nabbed during a serious operation within the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, on March 14th, 2022.

“The government, having read online propaganda aimed at disparaging the secret service, directed the ministry of health to get to the root of the matter,” one of the sources stated.

Another source, who spoke in similar vein, said Chiamaka Okoro confessed to “have taken in sometime in January”, during the period of her cohabitation with one Ejima, the leader of a criminal gang, who is said to be on the run.

Hear her: “From what I know, Chiamaka was impregnated by a criminal gang leader known simply as ‘Ejima’, when she co-habited with the fugitive. “The arrest was effected during an active operation at a location in Njaba, upon actionable intelligence of criminal activities in the area.

“It is also important to clarify that, contrary to claims by propagandists that the girl is 15 years, she is, indeed, 16 years, having been born in May, 2006. “Upon further interrogation, Chiamaka confessed that she was impregnated by the fleeing Ejima. “That happened sometime in May, 2022, after the pregnancy became visible, as she had maintained silence since she was taken in by personnel of the DSS in Imo State.”

When contacted, spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said personnel are always subjected to the highest standards of training, hence, could not engage in professional misconduct. “Our staff are highly discipline and professional, and so cannot be involved in such an act, more so that they know the consequences.

“I’m also delighted that journalists have started engaging in investigative reporting, and these results you claimed you ‘sighted’, have exonerated the Service,” Afunanya said.

