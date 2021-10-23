MEDICAL TOURISM: CBN raises healthcare intervention funds to N200bn

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has announced that the apex bank has increased its healthcare sector intervention from N100 billion to N200 billion as part of efforts to reduce the amount of foreign exchange that the nation spends on medical tourism.

He disclosed this at the opening of the Duchess International Hospital in Lagos yesterday. Emefiele said: “Medical tourism put a huge strain on our foreign reserves and more importantly, for every $1 billion allocated to medical treatment abroad, there is less than $1 billion that could be available to other critical sectors of our economy.

“As part of this effort, the CBN led by select private sector stakeholders supported Covid-19 through CACOVID and in a bid to further drive the recovery of our economy, monetary policy recognised that while the interventions in our manufacturing sector are essential it is also essential, we continue to give support to the medical sector of our country.

“When intervention on COVID -19 commenced, CBN set aside N100 billion to support the healthcare sector, but upon rise in demand, we have disbursed N107.7 billion, supporting 114 healthcare projects which include medical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, dental services, eye clinics both private and public hospital just to mention a few.” He added: “We had taken up N100 to support but the monetary policy has said we should move it further up to N200 billion. We would continue to do whatever can be done to support healthcare. The apex bank governor, who called on lenders to improve on loan facilities to the healthcare sector, also charged members of the private sector community to invest in healthcare.

