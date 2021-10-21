Medical Tourism: LAB360 boosts local testing capacity, diagnosis

…offers free medical services, health awareness programmes

Disturbed over the high patronage of foreign medical services by Nigerians, LAB360 has taken a step to change the narrative by providing locally, qualified professionals and specialised equipment needed for most of the medical laboratory test being taken overseas for diagnosis. Recent statistics made available by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), stated that Nigeria loses about N576 billion amounting to $1.2 billion, to medical tourism annually. Addressing newsmen during the laboratory’s second anniversary celebrations in Abuja, Managing Partner of LAB360, Mr. Joseph Erhirhi, noted that the laboratory was gradually reducing the number of samples being sent overseas from Nigeria for medical diagnosis.

He said: “In the course of our existence, we have dedicated a great part of our services to providing specialised testing which is usually sent overseas by many indigenous pathology laboratories. We have also achieved this great feat as it has to do with quick turnaround times since all of our testing is performed in-house by a team of dedicated and highly skilled workforce. “At LAB360 medical laboratory, we have invested in state-of-the art laboratory equip-ment, maintain an in-house fully automated chemistry analyser for renal function tests, liver function panel, lipid profile and others.

“We are equipped with an electro-chemiluminescence immunoassay machine which performs the analysis of hormonals, infectives as well as tumour markers, fertility, autoimmune and much more. We are committed to providing a wide range of haematological investigations that promotes informed medical decisions from clinicians.” Providing free services to lucky beneficiaries, Erhirhi disclosed, “We are dedicating the month of October to providing health awareness programmes through our various social media plat-forms.

In addition, we are offering free healthcare screening for the first 20 health-conscious Nigerians who visit our facility this period and a 10 per cent discount on all test menu for persons that walk-into our facility.” He urged Nigerians to be cautious of the healthcare personnel they encounter saying, “as a nation builder, LAB360 medical laboratory is one of the few that has adopted the practice of the 12 quality system essentials (QSE) in our day-today operations. Our laboratory outcomes are validated by a robust internal quality control system and by an external quality assessment programme, with the sole purpose of ensuring precise and accurate laboratory outcomes.

“We have fully trained phlebotomists who are skilled in sample collection from both our paediatric and adult clientele. Our Biomedical scientists are licensed to practice by the medical laboratory science council of Nigeria (MLSCN) who is the accredited body that regulates the practise of medical laboratory sciences within the boundaries of our dear country. Our dedicated team of staff also undergo periodic professional development courses/activities to stay abreast with the ever-dynamic field of science.”

Like this: Like Loading...