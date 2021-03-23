Education

Medical Varsity harps on hard work, diligence

Posted on

Fresh medical students admitted into the Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences (EKOUNIMED), Ijanikin, Lagos, have been cautioned on the need to be focus in their studies and to shun acts that could truncate their medical education and realization of their ambition in the university.

 

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Soga Sofola gave the advice recently during the third matriculation of the private university, which was held on Zoom virtual platform, where no fewer than 36 students undertook the matriculation oath of the institution.

 

Sofola, who noted that the ceremony marked the third in the series since the university formally opened its doors after a period of rigorous and quality preparations, however, assured the students of qualitative medication education by seasoned, experienced and quality staff, as well as provision of a conducive environment for learning and recreation.

 

“Medical programmes are very rigorous and you are strongly advised to work very hard in order to attain good grades. For those in 100-Level, there are facilities for the main subjects of Biology, Chemistry and Physics in addition to Mathematics, and Computer Sciences.

 

For the Direct Entry students, you will join your colleagues studying Anatomy Biochemistry and Physiology, as well as Community Medicine and General studies (GNS). All these programmes have been well laid out,” the Vice-Chancellor added.

 

Meanwhile, the Founder and Proprietor of the university, Dr. Ibraheem Ayodele, said the establishment of the university was motivated to bridge the gap of lack of adequate medical doctors in the country’s health sector, and frustration of Nigerian youths, who though qualified, could not secure admission to study medicine.

 

“The private university will consequently assist in promoting quality modern medical delivery for a people ravaged by myriads of diseases and poverty, where the rich usually travel outside the country to receive some basic medical treatment,” he added.

 

As part of determination to strengthen the institution, Ayodele noted that the university had entered into linkages and collaboration with several institutions and organisations, such as the University of Lagos (UNILAG); Lagos State University (LASU); the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos; Eko Hospital and Lagos State Health Service Commission.

 

“EKOUNIMED is currently under the full medical education mentorship of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) under the approval and coordination of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja, and statutory oversight of Nigeria Medical Council (NMC).

