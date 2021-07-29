Medicine for the soul 2

The idea of the stranger, the unknown is an illusion. We are all linked together in a symbiotic cosmos. What affects one affects all. The internet has been a unifying force for different groups all over the world, both for good and for evil.

On the positive side, it has given rise to the most powerful movement in the world: a coming together of men and women of goodwill fighting for their rights, fighting for the right to be human, to be free.

On the negative side, it has provided a breeding ground for Al Qaeda and many terrorist groups to unite, source for funds and maintain global linkage.

Nobody is destined to be poor, or to be sick. We have the right to challenge the status quo. We cannot sit down and watch politicians dictate the tempo of our lives, and tell us what they want us to hear.

Many people all over the world are challenging capitalism itself, a system that is based on intense greed, selfishness and deceit. A few privileged elite numbering a few thousands possess and acquire over 80 per cent of world wealth and leave the remaining 5.5 billion people to scramble for the remaining 20 per cent.

Millions of men and women from all parts of the world are coming together to remind us that it is our human greed and selfishness, rather than nuclear bombs, that constitute the greatest threat to human survival, human health and human peace. Humanity is sick and needs to be administered the medicine of justice, fairness, concern for others and respect for our symbiotic cosmos.

This is the other side of medicine. There is a revolution taking place right now in the world. Call it a silent revolution if you like. It is a revolution that is redefining the world and our place on the planet earth.

Men and women of goodwill in every corner of the earth are joining forces together to challenge and query the status quo, reclaiming our rights to a new, holistic view of life. Millions of groups, societies and organisations all over the world are working on the most salient issues of our day: climate change, poverty , deforestation, peace, water, hunger, conservation, human rights and Justice.

This is the largest revolutionary movement the world has ever seen. Rather than control, it seeks connection.

Rather than dominance, it strives to disperse concentration of power. It provides hope, support and meaning to billions of people in the world. Its power comes from ideas, not force.

When God made men and women, he gave them all they needed to be happy, to be whole, to be healthy: He gave us sunshine, water, air and the earth.

But due to our greediness and selfishness, we began to exploit the earth, abuse it, destroy it, and treat it without respect. The result is a crisis: economic crisis, mental crisis, social crisis, political crisis, climatic crisis.

The world is in crisis because it is populated by over six billion greedy individuals: you and me. We who are adults know that we have lost our childhood innocence, and we know that somehow, our happiness depends on regaining it.

Somehow, we know that we have lost touch with nature, and somewhere deep in our hearts we know that we need to get in touch with nature. We human beings are the youngest occupants of this planet.

Before we came, the plants were here. Before we came, the animals were here. Before we came, the oceans, the forests, the mountains were here.

To survive, we must learn from them. And to learn from them, we must respect them. One of the most glaring signs of our disconnect from nature is our neglect of the air we breathe. In the world of modernity the air has become a forgotten dump site for a host of gaseous effluents, radiations and industrial pollutants.

Our fascination is elsewhere: television, mobile phones, IPods, computers, atomic bombs, newspapers, all of which so readily grab our senses and mould our participation with the world. Yet today, the technological media themselves are beginning to call attention to the changes under way in the air itself.

The changing atmosphere – global warming and climate change- reflects our massive dissociation from our integral world. For it is the air that most directly envelops us. The air is the element we are most directly in. Only when we begin to notice and experience, once again, our immersion in the invisible air, do we start to recall what it is to be fully a part of this world.

