Medicine for the soul

There is a revolution taking place right now in the world. Call it a silent revolution if you like. It is a revolution that is redefining the world and our place on the planet earth. Men and women of goodwill in every corner of the earth are joining forces together to challenge and query the status quo, reclaiming our rights to a new, holistic view of life. Millions of groups, societies and organisations all over the world are working on the most salient issues of our day: climate change, poverty , deforestation, peace, water, hunger, conservation, human rights and Justice.

This is the largest revolutionary movement the world has ever seen. Rather than control, it seeks connection. Rather than dominance, it strives to disperse concentration of power. It provides hope, support and meaning to billions of people in the world. Its power comes from ideas, not force. When God made men and women, he gave them all they needed to be happy, to be whole, to be healthy: He gave us sunshine, water, air and the earth. But due to our greediness and selfishness, we began to exploit the earth, abuse it, destroy it, and treat it without respect.

The result is a crisis: economic crisis, mental crisis, social crisis, political crisis, climatic crisis. The world is in crisis because it is populated by over six billion greedy individuals: you and me. We who are adults know that we have lost our childhood innocence, and we know that somehow, our happiness depends on regaining it.

Somehow, we know that we have lost touch with nature, and somewhere deep in our hearts we know that we need to get in touch with nature. We human beings are the youngest occupants of this planet. Before we came, the plants were here. Before we came, the animals were here.

Before we came, the oceans, the forests, the mountains were here. To survive, we must learn from them. And to learn from them, we must respect them. One of the most glaring signs of our disconnect from nature is our neglect of the air we breathe. In the world of modernity the air has become a forgotten dump site for a host of gaseous effluents, radiations and industrial pollutants. Our fascination is elsewhere: television, mobile phones, IPods, computers, atomic bombs, newspapers, all of which so readily grab our senses and mould our participation with the world.

Yet today, the technological media themselves are beginning to call attention to the changes under way in the air itself. The changing atmosphere – global warming and climate change- reflects our massive dissociation from our integral world. For it is the air that most directly envelops us. The air is the element we are most directly in.

Only when we begin to notice and experience, once again, our immersion in the invisible air, do we start to recall what it is to be fully a part of this world. As we become conscious of the unseen depths around us, the inwardness of the interiority that we have come to associate with personal psyche begins to be encountered in the world at large. Each place has its own mind, its own psyche, a placespecific intelligence shared by all the humans that dwell within, in fact all beings in that place. Before we set out to calculate, to manipulate, to invent, the earth was.

The primary source of all science, and intelligence, is the earth. The air is the element that keeps us alive, and without which nothing happens. Each place is its own psyche. By denying that birds and animals have their own form of language, we cut ourselves off from the deep meanings of our words, severing language from that which supports it. We then wonder why we are unable to communicate even amongst ourselves. Our health, our life, our future, depends on the quality of the air around us.

The rich, the poor, the sick, the healthy, black people, white people, we all breathe the same air. There is no separate air for different categories of people. At the end of the day, what we put into the air will come back to us, either as puritants or as poison.

The air we breathe is the same air inhaled by Jesus Christ, by the Blessed Virgin Mary, by Prophet Mohammed, and by the great scientists, philosophers and saints of the past. Their utterances, thoughts and breath are still present in the air molecules in which we are immersed. So long as we all breathe the same air, we will all remain bonded together, both the living and the dead. Viewed from this perspective, one can now see how scientific our Africans ancestors were when they asserted that only a thin line separates the spiritual from the physical, spirit from matter, life from death. The wisdom of the ancients is there in the molecules of the air around us, waiting to be tapped when we are open enough to perceive them.

