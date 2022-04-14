Medicines360, others launch Avibela IUD, give women more RH choices

Medicines360, Population Services International (PSI), and Society for Family Health (SFH) have announced the launch of Avibela (levonorgestrel- releasing intrauterine system) 52 mg in Nigeria, a contraceptive device, Nigerian women and girls’ contraceptive options have historically been limited. The introduction of Avibela provides women and girls more choices in their reproductive health decisions.

This marks the fourth country launch of Medicines360’s hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) in Africa, following Madagascar, Zambia and Kenya. “As a nonprofit pharmaceutical organisation, we are committed to helping fill the gaps for women who experience barriers to affordable and effective contraception around the world,” said Tina Raine-Bennett, Chief Executive Officer, Medicines360. “Our partnership with PSI and SFH enables us to increase access to a high quality and cost-effective hormonal IUD at a time when the need for modern contraception is more important than ever. Our partners provide critical onthe- ground services including product awareness, provider training, quality assurance and local capacity building activities to ensure sustainable access to the hormonal IUD.”

The hormonal IUD has historically been unaffordable for most women in Nigeria. Only 12 per cent of married women of reproductive age currently use a modern method of contraception, and 19 per cent of married women have an unmet need for contraception.

Together, Medicines360, PSI and SFH are paving the way to increase access to the full range of cost-effective contraception options in Nigeria. Impact RH360, a subsidiary of Medicines360, will supply the product and offer clinical training resources and technical assistance to SFH as needed. SFH will distribute the product through their social franchise network, offer provider training and supportive supervision, and build consumer awareness for Avibela, alongside a full range of method options, through community health workers and local media.

Avibela enables us to offer more affordable contraceptive access to help fit women’s needs. When women can see that there are choices that fit their own unique health needs, they view the system as serving them. We have seen firsthand the difference affordable access to modern contraception can make in allowing women in Nigeria more control over their sexual and reproductive health,” said Anthony Nwala, Practice Area Lead – RH/FP Projects SFH.

“In addition, the availability of more contraceptive products contributes to a more robust family planning market for consumers, making the market less vulnerable to disruptions such as stockouts that can occur due to reliance on a single supplier.” A pilot study conducted in Nigeria found that hormonal IUD users had high satisfaction and continuation rates, and that nearly a third of women who chose the hormonal IUD would have left with no method of contraception, had the hormonal IUD not been available that day. The launch of Avibela in Nigeria will give more women the option to consider whether the hormonal IUD is the right method for them and may contribute to more women and girls opting for, and staying on, modern contraception.

“We know that when women and girls can use their voice, choice and agency, they’re equipped to live their potential. But to get there, women and girls need supportive health systems that not only see, but champion, their whole selves,” said Kendal Danna, Sexual and Reproductive Health Technical Advisor, PSI.

“This is about more than creating markets for health access. It’s about establishing opportunities so that we support every woman and girl to make and own their health decisions, that is an essential component of what we at PSI call consumer-powered healthcare. Avibela’s expansion into Nigeria is a critical part of that work.” The Avibela Project was first launched to expand access to hormonal IUDs in lowand middle-income countries. Through its subsidiary Impact RH360, Medicines360 makes its hormonal IUD available to NGOs and works together with them to support registration, provider training, and product launch. Impact RH360 is a wholly owned, non-profit subsidiary formed to focus on maximising impact in low- and middle-income countries.

