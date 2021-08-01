Meditating on creations strengthens faith in God, says Flodden

Jehovah’s Witnesses have said that a thorough examination and meditation on the beauty of creations can unravel the immense power and wisdom of God and strengthen faith in Him and the reliability of His promises of eternal life either in heaven or on Paradise earth. Speaking at the on-going “2021 Powerful By Faith Regional Convention,” held around the world, they said the “wonder and thunder of creations extol Jehovah’s power, wisdom, justice and love which should fortify the confidence of all creations in Him, especially at these difficult times.” Presenting a six-part symposium, titled- “Use Creation to Build Your Faith- Stars,” the first speaker, Kenneth Flodden, who quoted Nehemiah 9:6, said the wonder of creations, especially the heavens, comprising the stars, “galaxies and the heaven of heavens leave man with awe about God’s limitless power and almightiness.” Another speaker, who espoused the topic: Use Creation to Build Faith in God – Oceans,” based on Jeremiah 5:22, stated that observing the immense size of the oceans at seas shore, its beauty and destructive power like Tsunami and how God utilised it in the past should enable man to reflect on God’s wisdom and power and move humans to develop loving fear of God. Two different speakers also examined the impact of the forest, wind and water on the Christian faith, adding that by their existence, the lush forest as God’s creation sustains supply of water, purifies the air, and provides carbon dioxide into life-sustaining oxygen which are vital for the existence of humans and animals. Robert Lucioni, who spoke on the topic: “Use Creation to build your faith- Sea Creatures” which underscored how Jehovah provide for sea creatures, from the blue whale which loves for 90 years and eats hundreds on kilogrammes of food, should build His worshippers’ irrefutable proof of His ability to provide their needs for all eternity . Drawing the curtain with the topic: “Use Creation to Build Faith in God- Our Bodies,” based on Isaiah 33: 24, Ron Corazon, who attributed ill health largely to Adamic sin said that humans who are currently facing various health challenges should fortify their trust in Jehovah, by relying on his promise to restore perfect health in the new world.
