Meditations on the word of God

Meditations on God’s word is the bedrock of faith. The aim of meditation is to get your heart to believe the word of God and to give your mouth the boldness to declare that word of God you believe.

Here is what God says about meditation and it’s end result: “But the righteousness based on faith speaks as follows: “Do not say in your heart, ‘Who will go up into heaven?’ (that is, to bring Christ down), or ‘Who will descend into the abyss?’ (that is, to bring Christ up from the dead).” But what does it say?

“The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart ”—that is, the word of faith which we are preaching, that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; for with the heart a person believes, resulting in righteousness, and with the mouth he confesses, resulting in salvation. For the Scripture says, “Whoever believes in Him will not be put to shame.” Romans 10:6 – 11.

Do you understand what that scripture you’ve just read is saying? It means you don’t need to bring Jesus Christ in person before your situation changes, it says go for the word say it with your mouth because you’ve believed it in your heart. Meditation is the act of calmly and deeply focusing your thoughts and attentions on the word of God. The word is the most powerful force in the spiritual realms.

Why? Because the ‘Word’ of God is ‘God Himself’ and manifested Himself to us in the person of Jesus (John 1:1). When you consistently give your attention to the word of God, you are rubbing your mind and spirit with the Divine omniscient and omnipotent powers.

God says: “But his delight is in the law of the LORD;And in his law doth he meditate day and night. And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, That bringeth forth? his fruit in his season; His leaf also shall not wither; And whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.”

(Psalm 1:2-4) The word of God is the life giving force, everything you are and all you will be, are in the word of God. Here what Jesus is saying concerning the word, the Bible: “If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you.” (John 15:7).

How do you meditate on the word of God effectively? Meditation is divided into four levels:

These are the ways you can cheaply contact the truth about life and be in power with God.

•Level 1. Preparation of your heart: at this level you find a quiet place and time, you calmly ask the Holy Spirit to teach you the scripture/the word: “But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, The things which God hath prepared for them that love him.

But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God.”(1Cor. 2:9-10). As you read the Bible, you calmly ponder upon it, light will break forth and your spirit man will contact the voice of God behind the word. You must maintain a joyful heart at this level.

Level 2. Repeatedly Think Deeply Over the Word You have Received: Focus your mind and deeply ponder on the word of God over and over again.

As you develop your ability to focus your deep thoughts on God’s word over a longer period of time, the Spirit of God will begin to move over your intellect, understanding will come and you will begin to be convinced by the word and from here you will begin to develop faith, yes real faith for signs and wonders.

•Level 3. Visualization: At this level real power is generated. You will begin to imagine pictures of positive results or possibilities in your heart.

There are two kinds of imagination here, No.1.) Revelational imagination (inspired imagination), and No.2.) Creative Imagination (personal imagination). As a person, you are 95% spirit.

At this level, you are in the creative dimensions and as you can see and imagine what God is saying to you. In this realm, faith is given birth to.

