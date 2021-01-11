‘Mediterranean diet can curb prostate cancer spread’

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that a healthy Mediterranean diet could lower the risk of prostate cancer progressing to a more advanced state. The result of their report was published online in the journal ‘Cancer’.

The foundation of the Mediterranean diet was vegetables, fruits, herbs, nuts, beans and whole grains. Meals were built around these plant-based foods. Moderate amounts of dairy, poultry and eggs were also central to the Mediterranean diet, as is seafood.

However, the relative lack of saturated fat in these diets might be a major reason why they could lower the risk of prostate cancer progressing to a more advanced state, reported the ‘Newsmax’.

The study led by Dr. Justin Gregg, assistant professor of urology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston, involved 410 prostate cancer patients.

The research team found that those who stuck to meals rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, cereals and fish – hallmarks of a Mediterranean diet – had a much lower risk of their prostate cancer growing or advancing to a point where active treatment might be needed.

After a median three years of follow-up, 76 men in the study saw their cancer progress. But for every one-point increase in an individual patient’s “Mediterranean diet score,” the researchers found a 10 per cent lower risk for tumour progression.

“A Mediterranean diet is non-invasive, good for overall health and, as shown by this study, has the potential to affect the progression of their cancer,” Gregg said. He described the regimen as a “diet rich in plant foods, fish and a healthy balance of monounsaturated fats.” Similarly, the research found that the effect of a Mediterranean diet was more pronounced in Black men.

That’s significant, because the rate of prostate cancer is more than 50 per cent higher in Black Americans compared to whites, and outcomes for Black men are typically more severe.

The diet’s benefits for health extended far beyond cancer prevention and control, noted study coresearcher, Carrie Daniel- MacDougall. An Associate Professor of Epidemiology at MD Anderson, MacDougall said: “The Mediterranean diet consistently has been linked to lower the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and mortality.”

