Mediterranean diet can lower risk of erectile dysfunction

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said men who ate a diet high in vegetables, fruits, nuts, fish and unsaturated fats, but low in meats and whole-fat dairy, have a lower risk of erectile dysfunction (ED). According to the results of a new study, published in ‘JAMA Network Open,’ among all the age groups that showed higher compliance with the above diet otherwise classified as Mediterranean diet, was associated with a lower incidence of ED. Erectile dysfunction (ED) is defined as persistent difficulty achieving and maintaining an erection sufficient to have sex.

An Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of California at San Francisco in the U.S., Dr. Scott R. Bauer, who is the lead author of the study, said: “Men who want to maximise their erectile function should be aware of the possible contribution of diet in addition to other lifestyle factors.” A healthy diet, including the Mediterranean-style diet, could however help reduce the risk for ED, based on the new study, the New York Times reported.

The Mediterranean diet is a way of eating based on the traditional cuisine of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. While there is no single definition of the Mediterranean diet, it is typically high in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nut and seeds, and olive oil.

The researchers analysed data from a large study of 21,469 male health professionals aged 40 to 75. The participants filled out health questionnaires, including details on diet, every four years between 1998 and 2014.

The scientists however scored the men based on the strength of their adherence to the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet. The study controlled for smoking, selfreported disease, medication use and other factors.

The study showed that compared with the onethird of men under 60, who were least compliant with the diet, the one-third who were most compliant had a 22 per cent lower risk of ED. The most compliant men aged 60 to 70 had an 18 per cent reduced risk, and those 70 and over had a seven per cent risk reduction. Bauer said that the study was observational and had to be confirmed with randomised trials.

Like this: Like Loading...